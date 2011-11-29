BEIJING Nov 29 Heads of China's solar
industry on Tuesday said they "strongly oppose" an investigation
by the U.S. into Chinese-made solar panels and asserted that
competitive advantages alone explain their success on the global
market.
A statement from the China Chamber of Commerce for the
Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME),
which represents the solar industry, added however that the
firms did not intend to start a trade war with the U.S.
industry.
"China-based PV industries express their strong opposition
to the petition for the investigations ... and that any trade
restrictive measures that may be imposed will unavoidably cause
serious impairment to the sustainable development of the green
industries as well as consumers interests in both China and the
U.S."
China on Friday announced an investigation into U.S.
government policy and subsidy support for renewable energy,
including solar equipment, a move that came weeks after the
United States decided to probe sales of Chinese-made solar
panels.
The U.S. Commerce Department accepted a petition from
Solarworld Industries Americas Inc, which asked the government
to slap duties on Chinese solar cells and modules.
"Chinese companies hereby avow that their fight in the
investigations is directed against a few petitioners led by
SolarWorld only, not the entire U.S. PV industry. Chinese PV
companies have no intention to initiate a trade war in China
against the U.S. PV industry," the Chinese statement said.
