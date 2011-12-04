SHANGHAI Dec 4 China said it was "deeply
concerned" about a preliminary ruling by a U.S. trade body that
trade practices by Chinese solar makers are hurting U.S.
producers and said the decision underscored a U.S. "inclination
to trade protectionism".
Such protectionism measures would hurt bilateral trade and
jeopardise mutual cooperation on new energy issues, the Commerce
Ministry said in a statement on its website.
The statement came after the U.S. International Trade
Commission approved an investigation into charges of unfair
Chinese trade practices in the solar energy sector, setting the
stage for possible steep U.S. duties and ratcheting up tensions
with Beijing on the green trade front.
The U.S. commission voted 6-0 that there was a reasonable
indication that SolarWorld Industries America and
other U.S. producers had been harmed by the imports or could
have been.
"The ruling was made without sufficient evidence showing
U.S. solar panel industry has been harmed and ignored defences
from Chinese firms as well as opposition from the U.S. domestic
industries and other stakeholders," the ministry said.
"China is deeply concerned with the decision, which does not
tally with facts and highlights the United States' strong
tendency for trade protectionism."
China also hit back by saying that the U.S. should
"objectively analyse why some of its solar panel firms lack
competitiveness".
The U.S. vote allows the Commerce Department to continue an
investigation that could lead to both countervailing and
anti-dumping duties on solar cells and panels from China.
The dispute is one of several to have broken out on the
environmental front, as governments seek to reduce dependence on
carbon-emitting fossil fuels blamed for global climate change.
Chinese solar manufacturers most affected by the petition
include Suntech Power Holdings, Yingli Green Energy
Holding and Trina Solar.
U.S. imports of the solar products from China totaled $1.5
billion in 2010, up from $640 million in 2009.