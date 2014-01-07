(Removes reference to JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd in eighth
SHANGHAI Jan 4 China pledged further support
support for its ailing solar power industry on Saturday as the
government seeks to revive a sector struggling with overcapacity
and falling prices.
The State Council, China's cabinet, said in July that the
country aimed to more than quadruple solar power generating
capacity to 35 gigawatts by 2015 in an apparent bid to ease a
glut in the domestic solar power industry.
The State Council, in a statement published on its website,
said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology was
taking measures to "promote the healthy development of the
photovoltaic industry".
The ministry, it said, was implementing the July directive
by supporting consolidation in the industry, drafting guidelines
for mergers and acquisitions and promoting standardisation.
It said the ministry was encouraging technological
innovation, especially related to decentralised solar power
installations not connected to the power grid. It was also
supporting research and development efforts for batteries that
can store solar electricity.
The ministry sought to improve standardisation and ensure
"orderly competition" in the industry, the statement said.
The State Council said the solar industry had enjoyed a
recovery in 2013. Total installed solar power generating
capacity increased by around 8 GW, of which 6 GW were in power
plants and 2 GW were in decentralised instillations, the
statement said, citing preliminary estimates from the China
Photovoltaic Industry Alliance.
Still, Chinese solar equipment producers like LDK Solar Co
Ltd are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.
China's support for its solar industry has been a source of
trade friction. The United States and European Union have
accused China of dumping underpriced solar panels on foreign
markets and China has responded with anti-subsidy duties of its
own.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ron Popeski)