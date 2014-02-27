Feb 28 Beijing's goal of tripling solar power
from small-scale operations such as rooftop panels looks overly
ambitious, risking disappointment for investors who have bid up
shares in Chinese solar panel makers in the past year.
China has a target of installing 14.5 gigawatts (GW) of
solar generating capacity this year - close to Finland's entire
power capacity.
Of that, it expects 8GW from so-called distributed solar,
which includes rooftop panels and other small installations. The
aim is to redress an imbalance caused by a glut of large solar
farms in China's vast western region, where there is plenty of
sunshine but not enough infrastructure to harness and transmit
the power to the densely populated south and east.
But unless China promises bigger subsidies and financing
support, and streamlines the process of acquiring rooftop
rights, companies say the rooftop installations just aren't
worth it.
"The economics of distributed solar are in doubt," said Wang
Xiangfu, chief executive of Hong Kong-listed solar panel maker
and solar power developer Shunfeng Photovoltaic International
Ltd. "The goal is very difficult to achieve unless the
state raises subsidy," said Wang, echoing the view of officials
at numerous major Chinese solar makers and developers
interviewed by Reuters over the past few weeks.
Even state-run media have cast doubt on the government's
projections for distributed solar.
China Energy News, which is published by the People's Daily
- the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party - on Sunday
quoted industry experts as saying that it would be "difficult"
to realise the plan due to a series of challenges, from
unattractive returns to the quality of many rooftops in China.
U.S.-listed Yingli Green Energy, whose shares have
doubled in the past year, said its focus remained on solar farms
even though it announced in January that it had partnered with
China National Nuclear Corp to develop 500 megawatts
(MW) of distributed solar in China.
"We are increasing our efforts in the (distributed) market
segment ... that said, the majority of our 2014 pipeline is from
the utility sector," said Yingli spokeswoman Qing Miao.
Lured by generous subsidies and easy loans, Chinese solar
developers installed 10-11 GWs of solar generating capacity last
year, mostly solar farms in the Gobi desert and barren hills of
western China. Some solar farms are still sitting idle,
unconnected to the grids.
LET THE LOBBYING BEGIN
Chinese solar companies are lobbying Beijing to transfer
part of the quota for distributed energy projects this year to
the construction of solar farms, which offer more attractive
annual returns of above 10 percent at a subsidised feed-in
tariff of up to 1 yuan per kilowatt hour (kwh).
But if there is no quick response, it could disrupt China's
solar installation plan this year and hurt sales of major solar
panel makers, analysts say.
After being hit hard by overcapacity, trade and price wars
in the past few years, companies including JinkoSolar,
Trina Solar, JA Solar and Canadian Solar
saw a strong rebound in their business and share prices
over the last two quarters.
That was mainly driven by China's announcement in July that
it planned to more than quadruple solar generating capacity to
35 GWs - which entails total investment of $50 billion - by
2015. Japan's push to find alternatives to lost nuclear power
following the 2011 Fukushima disaster added to optimism in the
solar sector.
Analysts expect global panel shipments to rise by at least a
10th this year to more than 40 GWs, led by China and Japan.
That has fuelled investor optimism.
Edward Guinness, co-portfolio manager at Guinness Atkinson
Asset Management in London, which holds shares in Trina and
Yingli, believes the solar industry is moving into an upcycle,
with demand strong and panel prices unlikely to fall further.
"I think China can get to 14.5GW this year," he said. "I
expect China to exceed expectations over the next two years in
terms of installations."
UP ON THE ROOFTOP
China offers a subsidy of 0.42 yuan per kwh for distributed
solar, which solar companies say isn't enough to make up for the
risks and hassles. It is difficult to get rooftop rights, and
customers have to pay upfront to install systems that take years
to pay off.
Some analysts say China would need to raise the subsidy by
at least 0.10 yuan per kwh to make distributed solar attractive.
China hopes rooftops of industrial properties would become a
major target for solar installation and factory owners can
become a source of demand for solar-generated electricity. But
solar power developers have their doubts about credit-worthiness
among China's small businesses.
Financing is a problem because banks and local capital
market investors generally don't understand the economics of
distributed solar projects and have doubts about the earnings
prospects.
Distributed solar yields annual returns of less than 10
percent, industry officials estimate, compared with around 12
percent for large-scale solar farms. That is not enough to
attract the cash-starved smaller businesses that it is hoped
will play a big role in distributed solar development.
Returns may be even lower if solar developers have to rent
rooftops. Most of China's existing 5 GWs of distributed solar
projects were installed under a pilot scheme called Golden Sun,
which offers more generous subsidies but will be terminated
soon, industry experts say.
"The 8-GW distributed solar may eventually get built this
year. said Jiang Zhe, chief executive of Shanghai-based Upsolar,
which specialises in installing rooftop solar in China. "But we
all know it is an extremely challenging target."