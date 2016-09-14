BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China is struggling to
pay billions of yuan in subsidies to renewable power generators
following a rapid expansion of capacity, a planning agency
official said this week.
Wind and solar power capacity has grown faster than expected
in the last five years because of preferential policies that
include higher tariffs paid for cleaner electricity, as the
world's biggest coal consumer tries to encourage alternative
forms of energy.
But Zhi Yuqiang, deputy director responsible for price
regulation at the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), said developers face a possible shortfall of 60 billion
yuan ($9 billion) in subsidy payments this year owed to them by
the government.
The subsidy gap had already reached around 55 billion yuan
by mid-year, he told an industrial conference in Beijing on
Tuesday, according to a transcript of his remarks obtained by
Reuters.
"As the scale of new capacity continues to expand, it is
very possible that it will exceed 60 billion yuan by the end of
the year."
China's renewable power suppliers enjoy benchmark prices
ranging from 0.8-0.98 yuan per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for solar and
0.47-0.6 yuan for wind. Thermal power producers are paid
significantly less at 0.3-0.5 yuan per kWh.
The additional outlay for the higher tariffs has been
financed in part from surcharges paid by thermal power
generators, but Zhi said the amount collected has fallen below
expectations.
Besides the higher tariffs, a fall in the price of solar
photovoltaic modules to 3 yuan per watt compared to 5 yuan a
year ago has driven solar expansion, Zhi said, expanding the
subsidies owed.
But after rapid first-half growth, solar firms are bracing
for a slowdown in the third quarter, citing a June 30 cut in
tariffs for new projects, the subsidy delays, as well as a
shortage of grid capacity that kept 21 percent of wind power and
12 percent of solar power offline from January to June.
"Construction costs have definitely fallen because of the
fall in module prices, but who can afford to build if you never
get the subsidy payments?" said Maggie Ma, chief financial
officer of Renesola, a solar manufacturer and project
developer.
China is targeting 210 gigawatts (GW) of wind and 150 GW of
solar capacity by 2020, Zhi said.
Wind capacity is now around 140 GW, with solar at 63 GW.
($1 = 6.6714 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kathy Chen in BEIJING and David Stanway IN
SHANGHAI; Editing by Tom Hogue)