SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China is taking steps to boost
its domestic demand for solar power to make the sector less
reliant on exports, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The National Energy Administration has asked all provinces
to report by Oct. 15 their plans on implementing a pilot scheme
to supply electricity via small solar panel power generators by
2015, the newspaper reported quoting sources.
Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, eastern and coastal regions will
be the first few regions to implement the solar panel power
generation pilot scheme, the paper said.
China's export-focused solar panel industry has been slammed
by excess manufacturing capacity that created a glut and forced
companies to slash prices. Major solar panel makers such as
Trina Solar Ltd and LDK Solar Co Ltd have
recently announced plans to slash jobs.
A European Union's decision to launch an anti-dumping
investigation on Chinese solar panel exports has also weighed on
sentiment in the sector.
The newspaper reported on Tuesday that the China Development
Bank will prioritise loans to 12 top solar companies
to give financial support to the struggling Chinese solar
industry.