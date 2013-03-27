BEIJING, March 27 China has admitted South
Africa's Reserve Bank to a growing group of central banks able
to invest in the country's interbank bond market, another step
to opening up capital markets and increasing international use
of the yuan currency.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it signed the
agreement to enable the South African central bank to invest in
the Chinese local debt market, but gave no details about the
size of the investment programme.
"This agreement will help broaden financial cooperation
between China and South Africa as well as with other BRICs
countries," the PBOC said in a statement posted on its website,
www.pbc.gov.cn, late on Tuesday.
The announcement coincides with a summit meeting of leaders
from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - the
so-called BRICS nations - taking place in the South African city
of Durban.
The two biggest economies of the group, China and Brazil,
signed a three-year currency swap agreement worth up to $30
billion during the summit. Beijing has inked almost 20 such
deals since 2009 worth around 2 trillion yuan ($323 billion).
China has allowed foreign central banks to invest in its
domestic interbank bond market since 2010 as part of efforts to
widen investment avenues for overseas holders of yuan assets and
so promote the international use of the Chinese currency.
The central banks of Japan, South Korea, Singapore,
Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia are among those who invest in
China's bonds onshore.
Besides central banks, China also allows yuan clearing banks
in Hong Kong and Macau and foreign banks that help settle
cross-boarder trade in yuan to invest in its interbank bond
market.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)