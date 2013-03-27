BEIJING, March 27 China has admitted South Africa's Reserve Bank to a growing group of central banks able to invest in the country's interbank bond market, another step to opening up capital markets and increasing international use of the yuan currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it signed the agreement to enable the South African central bank to invest in the Chinese local debt market, but gave no details about the size of the investment programme.

"This agreement will help broaden financial cooperation between China and South Africa as well as with other BRICs countries," the PBOC said in a statement posted on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, late on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with a summit meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - the so-called BRICS nations - taking place in the South African city of Durban.

The two biggest economies of the group, China and Brazil, signed a three-year currency swap agreement worth up to $30 billion during the summit. Beijing has inked almost 20 such deals since 2009 worth around 2 trillion yuan ($323 billion).

China has allowed foreign central banks to invest in its domestic interbank bond market since 2010 as part of efforts to widen investment avenues for overseas holders of yuan assets and so promote the international use of the Chinese currency.

The central banks of Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia are among those who invest in China's bonds onshore.

Besides central banks, China also allows yuan clearing banks in Hong Kong and Macau and foreign banks that help settle cross-boarder trade in yuan to invest in its interbank bond market.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)