A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for an early settlement with China on their disputed common border, taking a robust line on security after summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have to address the boundary question very soon," Modi told a joint news conference, with Xi sitting to his right, urging "clarification" of the Line of Actual Control - the front lines where fighting ended in a 1962 border war.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)