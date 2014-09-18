By Sanjeev Miglani and Neha Dasgupta
| NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 18
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 18 Tibet's exiled
spiritual leader said on Thursday that an unsettled border with
China encompassing large parts of the Tibetan plateau was a
problem for India and called for talks to resolve the dispute as
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured India.
The Dalai Lama's remarks in Mumbai came as Indian and
Chinese troops were locked in a standoff in a barren western
stretch of the Himalayas, souring the goodwill around Xi's trip,
which China later said had been brought under control.
The Indian army said on Thursday it was an "ongoing
situation" and refused give details after 334 such incidents
recorded from the beginning of the year until August along both
the eastern and western parts of the 3,500-km (2,200-mile)
border.
"Actually the Tibetan problem (is) also (a) problem of
India. Before 1950, you see the whole northern border, really
peaceful, no single soldier. So India's problem," the Dalai
Lama, who lives in exile in northern India, told reporters.
"So sooner or later you have to solve these problems, not by
force but by understanding and talk. Understanding comes through
talk, only through personal contact."
China, which regards the Dalai Lama as a "splittist", or
separatist, has ruled Tibet with an iron fist since Communist
troops marched in in 1950 and regularly applies diplomatic
pressure on countries to crack down on the activities of
Tibetans.
But the Tibetan leader says he only seeks greater autonomy
for his homeland which he fled after a failed uprising in 1959
and on Thursday urged Xi to learn from India's democratic
experience.
"I think the Chinese president should learn some of India's
experience. Look, east India, south India, west India, north
India, different language, different script. But no danger of
separation. Isn't it? Democratic rule, rule of law and free
media..." he said.
Groups of Tibetan activists held noisy protests outside the
hotel where Xi was staying in New Delhi and at the stately
Hyderabad House where he sat down for formal talks with Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
About 20 women shouting anti-China slogans ran past the
police lines outside the building while an activist carrying the
Tibetan flag climbed a flagpole in another part of Delhi. Police
dragged several activists away.
India and China fought a brief border war in 1962. Since the
late 1980s they have held several rounds of talks to settle
their border but are no closer to a solution.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Nick Macfie)