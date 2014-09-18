(Recasts with news conference)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 A standoff between Indian and
Chinese soldiers overshadowed a visit to New Delhi by China's
President Xi Jinping on Thursday, with a $20 billion investment
pledge eclipsed by robust comments from India's new Prime
Minister Narendra Modi about the dispute.
Modi and Xi emerged from a long meeting to address a news
conference shortly after officials confirmed that the soldiers
had pulled back from their positions in a barren area of the
Ladakh plateau in the western Himalayas claimed by both nations.
"I raised our serious concern over repeated incidents along
the border," said a stern-sounding Modi, a nationalist who was
elected in May partly on promises to build a more assertive
India.
"There should be peace in our relations and in the borders.
If this happens we can realise true potential of our relations,"
he said, with Xi sitting to his right.
Dozens of soldiers from both sides had faced off on the
Ladakh plateau for over a week in a dispute about infrastructure
works near the de facto border, where the two countries fought a
brief war in 1962.
Raising hopes for a renewed push to resolve their
territorial differences, Modi called for an early border
settlement with China. The two sides have held 17 rounds of
border talks since the early 1990s without making significant
progress. Modi has not assigned a special envoy to restart the
talks since he took office in May.
"We have to address the boundary question very soon," Modi
said, urging "clarification" of the Line of Actual Control - the
front line where fighting ended in the 1962 war.
In his speech at the same event, Xi played down the tensions
and agreed with Modi that they should work to settle the border
question at an early date, reiterating language China has used
in the past.
"Sometimes there might be certain incidents, but the two
sides are fully capable of acting promptly to effectively manage
the situation," he said.
INVESTMENT BOON
Despite the tension, the two sides were able to agree on
investments aimed at significantly upgrading their commercial
relationship, with China pledging $20 billion for industrial
parks and infrastructure including railway technology.
They agreed to begin talks on cooperating in the nuclear
power industry and Xi said China would support India becoming a
full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - a
regional security body whose largest members are China and
Russia.
Modi is keen on Chinese investment to help balance $65
billion in annual trade that is heavily tilted in China's
favour. Xi promised more access for India's pharmaceutical,
farming and fuel products to China.
M.D. Nalapat, who heads the department of geopolitics at
India's Manipal University, said India's new government saw that
working with China was 90 percent upside, and should not be
undermined by the two countries' differences.
"Modi is looking at an opportunity, and will not sacrifice
it because of the 10 percent threat," Nalapat said in an article
written for the Gateway House think tank.
"China needs India - as a market, as a source of trained
manpower, and as a friendly neighbour. I believe that Xi has the
ability to break through the negativism about India."
Another irritant for China is the presence in India of
exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has lived in
the north of the country since fleeing a failed uprising against
Chinese rule of his homeland in 1959. A government of exiled
Tibetans and tens of thousands of refugees are also based in
India.
In one sign that India wanted the Xi visit to be a success,
New Delhi asked the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing labels a dangerous
separatist seeking an independent Tibet, to reschedule an event
in the capital so that it would not clash with the Chinese
president's trip.
About 20 supporters of a free Tibet, mainly women, protested
within a few metres of the building in New Delhi where Modi and
Xi were holding talks, waving Tibetan flags and shouting "We
want justice." Police detained them after a few minutes.
Several other small pro-Tibet protests broke out across the
city.
Speaking in India's financial centre, Mumbai, the Dalai Lama
said Xi should use his visit to learn from the Indian experience
of democratic rule, and learn democratic practices. He also
linked the border flareups to Tibet, which stretches the full
length of the Chinese side of the border with India.
