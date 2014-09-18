(Recasts with Xi comments, adds investment numbers)
By Frank Jack Daniel and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China is not a warlike
nation, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, during a rare
trip to neighbour India that was dominated by a standoff on a
barren Himalayan plateau between soldiers from the world's two
most populous nations.
Robust comments from India's new prime minister Narendra
Modi about the dispute in territory claimed by both Asian giants
overshadowed Xi's pledge of $30 billion investments in South
Asia over five years, including $20 billion in India.
"A warlike state, however big it may be, will eventually
perish," Xi said in a speech, adding that China believed its
neighbours were key to its wellbeing.
He said China was committed to the path of peaceful
development, addressing concerns in Asia about Beijing's
increasingly assertive territorial claims including in the South
China Sea, a vital global trade route.
But the mood was stern when Modi and Xi emerged from a long
meeting to address reporters soon after officials confirmed that
soldiers had pulled back from their positions in a western
Himalayan region claimed by India and China.
"I raised our serious concern over repeated incidents along
the border," said Modi, with Xi sitting to his right.
"There should be peace in our relations and in the borders.
If this happens, we can realise (the) true potential of our
relations," added Modi, a nationalist elected in May partly on
promises to build a more assertive India.
Dozens of soldiers from both sides had faced off on the
Ladakh plateau for over a week in a dispute about infrastructure
works near the de facto border, where the two countries fought a
brief war in 1962.
Raising hopes for a new push to resolve their territorial
differences, Modi called for an early border settlement with
China. The two sides have held 17 rounds of border talks since
the early 1990s without making significant progress. Modi has
yet to appoint a special envoy to restart the talks.
"We have to address the boundary question very soon," Modi
said, urging "clarification" of the Line of Actual Control - the
frontline where fighting ended.
QUICK PROGRESS MAY BE ELUSIVE
In his comments, Xi played down the tensions and agreed with
Modi that they should work to settle the border question, using
language China has used in the past.
"Sometimes there might be certain incidents, but the two
sides are fully capable of acting promptly to effectively manage
the situation," he said.
Srikanth Kondapalli, a China watcher with Delhi's Jawaharlal
Nehru University, said Modi's tough words were aimed at a
domestic audience ahead of regional elections, including in
Ladakh, a remote corner of Indian-administered Kashmir.
"As a nationalist, he stood his ground, but the fact of the
matter is that he cannot control the other side," he said,
saying fast progress on a permanent border fix was unlikely.
"Both sides have given a diplomatic but stiff response, both
sides have said (the border) should be resolved early but there
is no deadline."
Despite the tension, the two sides were able to agree on
investments aimed at significantly upgrading their commercial
relationship, with China pledging $20 billion over the next five
years for industrial parks and infrastructure including railway
technology.
That contrasts with just $400 million in Chinese investment
in India over the last 14 years.
The leaders agreed to begin talks on cooperating in the
nuclear power industry.
Xi said China would support India becoming a full member of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security body
that includes China and Russia. He also backed its aspiration to
play a greater role at the United Nations, including on the
Security Council.
AMBITIOUS TRADE TARGET
Modi is keen on Chinese investment to help balance $65
billion in annual trade that is heavily tilted in China's
favour. Xi promised more access for India's pharmaceutical,
farming and fuel products to China.
Xi also set a target to raise annual bilateral trade with
South Asia to $150 billion in the next five years.
He arrived in India on Wednesday, visiting Modi's home state
of Gujarat for a riverside dinner that also marked the prime
minister's 64th birthday.
Kondapalli said the chemistry between the two men was good
and set the stage for a more personalized relationship over the
next few years.
"For the sake of stability, for the sake of economic
relations ... this bodes well," he said.
One irritant for China is the presence in India of exiled
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has lived in the
country since fleeing a failed uprising against Chinese rule of
his homeland in 1959.
A government of exiled Tibetans and tens of thousands of
refugees are also based in northern India.
About 20 supporters of a free Tibet, mainly women, protested
within a few metres of the building in New Delhi where Modi and
Xi met, waving Tibetan flags and shouting: "We want justice."
Police detained them after a few minutes.
Several other small pro-Tibet protests broke out across the
city. Modi reiterated India's position that it will not allow
"anti-China" activities from Tibetans in the country.
Speaking in India's financial centre, Mumbai, the Dalai Lama
said Xi should use his visit to learn from the Indian experience
of democratic rule, and learn democratic practices. He also
linked the border flareups to Tibet, which stretches the length
of the Chinese side of the border with India.
