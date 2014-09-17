NEW DELHI, Sept 17 Chinese President Xi Jinping
arrived in India on Wednesday as the two Asian giants take steps
to boost commercial ties. China has pledged to invest billions
of dollars in Indian railways, industrial parks and roads, but
ties between the nuclear-armed nations have long been held back
by distrust, mostly over their contested border.
Here are some facts about India-China relations and issues
likely to come up for discussion:
BORDER DISPUTE
China beat India in a brief border war in 1962 and relations
have remained sour over their still-disputed 3,500-km
(2,200-mile) frontier.
India has reported a rise in incursions by Chinese troops in
recent years, charges China denies. Modi is expected to take a
tougher stance with neighbouring countries, including China.
In the first such signal, Modi's government eased
restrictions on building roads and military facilities along the
border to boost defence preparedness and close the gap on
China's superior transport network.
VISAS
China often refuses to stamp visas on Indian passports from
disputed territories and instead staples them to the page, a
practice that infuriates India.
China has refused to issue visas to Indians from Arunachal
Pradesh state, where the two countries fought the 1962 war,
saying they do not need permission to travel to China. China
claims the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "South
Tibet".
In 2012, India started stamping its own map on visas it
issues to holders of new Chinese passports that contain a map
depicting disputed territory within China's borders.
The visa issue is likely to be on the agenda during Xi's
visit.
TRADE TIES
China is India's largest trading partner, with two-way trade
at about $66 billion last year. However, $51 billion of that
came from Chinese exports.
India hopes new investments from China will partly help
offset its trade deficit. China plans to invest about $7 billion
in two industrial parks in western India, media reported this
month.
India will also ask its neighbour to set up manufacturing
units for exports as it seeks to revive its economy,
RAILWAYS
India has the world's fourth-longest rail network but has
added only 11,000 km of track since independence in 1947. China,
in comparison, added 14,000 km of track in the five years to
2011.
China is expected to pledge billions of dollars of
investment in India's rail network that can help reform the
now-decrepit British-built system.
NUCLEAR TIES
In 2013, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the two countries
would cooperate in civil nuclear energy. Leaders of the two
energy-starved countries may discuss the possibility of a civil
nuclear cooperation agreement, Indian officials said.
China has committed $6.5 billion to finance the construction
of a major nuclear power project in Karachi, the financial hub
of neighbouring Pakistan, India's traditional foe. But Beijing
might make a push to supply India with its new-generation
reactors, The Hindu newspaper said.
(Compiled by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Nick Macfie)