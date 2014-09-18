(Recasts with background)
By Krista Mahr
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China became the latest
nation to line up for a stake in India's civil nuclear energy
drive on Thursday, agreeing to open talks on cooperation in a
sector that New Delhi sees as the solution to its chronic power
problems.
A deal for India to buy nuclear reactors from Beijing could
be years away, but Chinese President Xi Jinping's agreement to
explore options means his country may now be competing with the
United States, France, Russia and several others.
"I think the Chinese are looking basically at the commercial
angle, since India is going to be giving contracts for nearly
$150 billion in the next 10-15 years," said Srikanth Kondapalli,
a China watcher at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The announcement, made after Xi met Prime Minister Narendra
Modi in New Delhi, comes on the heels of a deal India struck
earlier this month to buy uranium from Australia to increase its
fuel supplies.
Days before that, Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe agreed to accelerate talks on a nuclear energy pact.
Nuclear power, which currently accounts for just 3 percent
of India's output, is key to future energy plans in India, where
a quarter of the 1.2 billion population has little or no access
to electricity.
India operates 20 mostly small reactors at six sites with a
capacity of 4,780 MW, according to the Nuclear Power Corporation
of India Limited. The government hopes to increase its nuclear
capacity to 63,000 MW by 2032 by adding nearly 30 reactors at an
estimated cost of $85 billion.
The talks with China will be a further boost to India's bid
for international acceptance as a nuclear power producer even
though it has not signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
"INDIA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS"
India faced sanctions after testing nuclear weapons in 1998,
but the restrictions have eroded since a 2008 U.S. deal that
recognised its growing economic weight as well as safeguards
against diversion of civilian fuel for military purposes.
It now has nuclear energy agreements with about a dozen
countries and imports uranium from France, Russia and
Kazakhstan.
"It's a way for India to explore other options," said
W.P.S. Sidhu, a senior fellow at Brookings India, on the
agreement between New Delhi and Beijing to open talks.
Since the pact with Washington, which allowed India to
import nuclear fuel and technology without giving up its
military programme, Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse has been looking to build a nuclear power plant in
the western Indian state of Gujarat.
But getting foreign players up and running in India's
nuclear power sector has been largely elusive due to
disagreements over pricing and a liability law that suppliers
worry leaves them overexposed in the event of an accident.
"There are ways of being flexible, but the companies have to
decide to move ahead," an Indian official said.
He said talks with Russia to build two units at the
Kudankulam nuclear power project in southern India, which had
been deadlocked, moved forward in March "within the parameters
of the liability law".
"India is open for business," he said. "The aim is to
resolve any issues that need to be ironed out."
Broader nuclear cooperation in Asia has in the past been
hampered by geopolitical tensions, said Rajiv Nayan, a senior
research associate at the Institute for Defence Studies and
Analyses in New Delhi.
The U.S.-India deal irked both Pakistan, India's
nuclear-armed neighbour, and China, which saw it as an attempt
by Washington to counteract Beijing's growing influence in the
region.
Last year, China committed $6.5 billion to finance the
construction of two nuclear reactors in Pakistan's port city of
Karachi, and the two nations are in conversation about building
three more plants, according to a Pakistani official.
