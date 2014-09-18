Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
NEW DELHI China supports India's aspiration to play a greater role at the United Nations, including on the Security Council, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday after a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has no permanent seat on the Security Council despite being home to a seventh of the world's population. China is one of the council's five permanent members, together with the United States, Russia, Britain and France.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)
HONG KONG Sometime in the third quarter of 2016, Blackrock’s scientific active equity team, which manages $80 billion globally, began picking up increased signs of construction activity on the ground in China by using satellite imagery.