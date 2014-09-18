NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China is determined to bridge
differences over its shared border with India, President Xi
Jinping said on Thursday, adding that both sides were capable of
dealing with fallout from security incidents on the disputed
frontier.
"China has the determination to work with India through
friendly consultation to settle the boundary question at an
early date," Xi said after summit talks with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
"We also have the sincerity to work with India to maintain
peace and tranquility in the border areas before we are finally
able to settle the boundary question."
Xi also said China would support India becoming a full
member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - a regional
security body whose largest members are China and Russia.
