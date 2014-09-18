(Adds details about Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China is determined to bridge
differences over its shared border with India, President Xi
Jinping said on Thursday, adding that both sides were capable of
dealing with fallout from security incidents on the disputed
frontier.
"China has the determination to work with India through
friendly consultation to settle the boundary question at an
early date," Xi said after summit talks with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
"We also have the sincerity to work with India to maintain
peace and tranquility in the border areas before we are finally
able to settle the boundary question."
Xi also said China would support India becoming a full
member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) - a
regional security body whose largest members are China and
Russia.
China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement released in
Beijing that China welcomed both India and its great regional
rival, Pakistan, joining the SCO.
"We welcome and support India and Pakistan to formally
become new members of the SCO as early as possible," the
ministry said.
Their admission would boost the group's ability to maintain
regional security, it added, without saying when they might
join.
Pakistan is China's most important ally in South Asia,
though Xi had to cancel a trip on his current swing through the
region due to ongoing unrest there.
China, Russia and four Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - formed the SCO in 2001
as a regional security bloc to fight threats posed by radical
Islam and drug trafficking from neighbouring Afghanistan.
