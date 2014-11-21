WASHINGTON Nov 21 Satellite images show China
is building an island on a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands
large enough to accommodate what could be its first offshore
airstrip in the South China Sea, a leading defense publication
said on Friday.
The construction has stoked concern that China may be
converting disputed territory in the mineral-rich archipelago
into military installations, adding to tensions waters also
claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and
Brunei.
IHS Jane's said images it had obtained showed the
Chinese-built island on the Fiery Cross Reef to be at least
3,000 meters (1.9 miles) long and 200-300 meters (660-980 ft)
wide, which it noted is "large enough to construct a runway and
apron."
The building work flies in the face of U.S. calls for a
freeze in provocative activity in the South China Sea, one of
Asia's biggest security issues. Concern is growing about an
escalation in disputes even as claimants work to establish a
code of conduct to resolve them.
Dredgers were also creating a harbor to the east of the reef
"that would appear to be large enough to receive tankers and
major surface combatants," it said.
The land reclamation project was China's fourth in the
Spratly Islands in the last 12 to 18 months and by far the
largest, IHS Jane's said. It based its findings on images taken
on Aug. 8 and Nov. 14 showing that dredgers had created a land
mass almost the entire length of the reef.
It said Fiery Cross Reef was previously under water with its
only habitable area a concrete platform built by China's navy.
It said that structure was home to a Chinese garrison and had a
pier, air-defense guns, anti-frogmen defenses, communications
equipment, and a greenhouse.
Beijing has rejected Washington's call for all parties to
halt activity in the disputed waters to ease tensions, saying it
can build whatever its wants in the South China Sea.
Hong Kong media have reported that China is planning to
build an air base on Fiery Cross Reef. In August, the deputy
head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Boundary and Ocean
Affairs Departments said he was unaware of any such plans.
