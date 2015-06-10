By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, June 10
SYDNEY, June 10 A Chinese-born Australian
senator on Wednesday defended Beijing's claims to a chain of
disputed islands at the centre of growing tensions in the South
China Sea, saying the country with the most power "at the time"
would emerge triumphant.
Dio Wang, a senator from mining magnate Clive Palmer's small
but influential Palmer United Party (PUP), made the comments
just days after his defence of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square
crackdown on pro-democracy protesters drew outrage in Australia.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott opposes Chinese designs on the
islands, which are also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, but his government does not control
the upper house Senate, where minor parties hold huge sway.
Wang, a soft-spoken former mining executive who emigrated to
Australia in 2003, backed Beijing over the flashpoint issue in
an interview with the West Australian newspaper.
"I think China does have some valid claims given the
history. But we don't live in history. Moving forward, whoever
has the most power at the time will be the most successful in
making claims," he said.
Australia has joined the United States in expressing concern
over freedom of movement through the seas and air in the South
China Sea, where China is creating seven artificial islands in
the Spratly archipelago, a vital shipping corridor.
Some security experts say China might impose air and sea
restrictions in the Spratlys once it completes construction work
that includes at least one military airstrip. China has said it
had every right to set up an Air Defence Identification Zone but
that current conditions did not warrant one.
Abbott has been strongly supportive of Washington's efforts
to boost security links between regional allies Australia and
Japan as a bulwark against growing Chinese influence, but his
lack of control over the senate places limits on his authority.
Wang made headlines over the weekend over his backing of
China's decision to send in tanks to break up the student-led
protests in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4,
1989.
China has never released a death toll but estimates from
human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to
several thousand.
"Obviously when criminals and students get mixed up you
can't really identify each of them," he said an interview
published on Saturday by the Australian Financial Review.
"So when there was force deployed you may get innocent
casualties ... otherwise the country would have descended into
hell."
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)