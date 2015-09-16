(Adds comment from Chinese foreign minister)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 China was carrying out land
reclamation in contested waters of the South China Sea this
month, more than four weeks after saying it had stopped such
activity, a U.S. expert said on Tuesday, citing recent satellite
images.
The evidence of continued dredging in the Spratly
archipelago could complicate a visit to the United States by
Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, when U.S. concerns about
China's assertive pursuit of territorial claims in Asia are
expected to be high on the agenda.
Bonnie Glaser, of Washington's Center for Strategic and
International Studies think-tank, said images taken in early
September showed dredging activity at both Subi Reef and
Mischief Reef in the Spratlys.
The dredgers at Subi could be seen pumping sediment on to
areas bordered by recently built sea walls and widening the
channel for ships to enter waters enclosed by the reef.
At Mischief Reef, a dredger was expanding a channel to
enable easier access for ships, possibly for use as a naval
base, Glaser said.
On Aug. 5, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had
halted land reclamation in the sea.
Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang did not address the
issue of whether reclamation had ended or was going on, but said
"necessary" construction work was to improve conditions on the
islands.
"The Nansha islands are China's territory. In this regard,
China possesses ample historical and legal basis," Wang said,
using the Chinese name for the Spratly Islands.
Glaser said China's activity appeared to be focused on
construction for military use.
Images of Fiery Cross Reef showed a completed and freshly
painted 3,000 meter runway, helipads, a radar dome, a
surveillance tower and possible satellite communication
facilities, she said.
Security experts say a 3,000 meter strip would be able to
accommodate most Chinese military aircraft.
Glaser said China's apparent preparations to build similar
airstrips on Subi and Mischief Reefs raised questions about
whether it would challenge freedom of navigation in the air and
sea in future.
"The persistence of dredging, along with construction and
militarization on China's artificial islands, underscore
Beijing's unwillingness to exercise self-restraint and look for
diplomatic paths to reduce tensions," she said.
"On the eve of President Xi Jinping's visit to the United
States, Beijing appears to be sending a message to President
Barack Obama that China is determined to advance its interests
in the South China Sea even if doing so results in heightened
tensions with the United States."
On Monday, Greg Poling, director of CSIS's Asia Maritime
Transparency Initiative (AMTI), which obtained the images, said
three airstrips in the Spratlys would allow China to threaten
all air traffic over features it has reclaimed there.
