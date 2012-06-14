(Corrects figure in third-last para of June 11 story to $120
billion)
By David Lague
HONG KONG, June 11 In the early years of China's
rise to economic and military prowess, the guiding principle for
its government was Deng Xiaoping's maxim: "Hide Your Strength,
Bide Your Time."
Now, more than three decades after paramount leader Deng
launched his reforms, that policy has seemingly lapsed or simply
become unworkable as China's military muscle becomes too
expansive to conceal and its ambitions too pressing to postpone.
The current row with Southeast Asian nations over
territorial claims in the energy-rich South China Sea is a prime
manifestation of this change, especially the standoff with the
Philippines over Scarborough Shoal.
"This is not what we saw 20 years ago," said Ross Babbage, a
defence analyst and founder of the Canberra-based Kokoda
Foundation, an independent security policy unit.
"China is a completely different actor now. Security
planners are wondering if it is like this now, what is it going
to be like in 20 years time?"
As China also continues to modernise its navy at breakneck
speed, a growing sense of unease over Beijing's long-term
ambitions has galvanized the exact response Deng was anxious to
avoid, regional security experts say.
In what is widely interpreted as a counter to China's
growing influence, the United States is pushing ahead with a
muscular realignment of its forces towards the Asia-Pacific
region, despite Washington's fatigue with wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan and the Pentagon's steep budget cuts.
And regional nations, including those with a history of
adversarial or distant relations with the United States, are
embracing Washington's so-called strategic pivot to Asia.
"In recent years, because of the tensions and disputes in
the South China Sea, most regional states in Southeast Asia seem
to welcome and support U.S. strategic rebalancing in the
region," said Li Mingjiang, an assistant professor and China
security policy expert at Singapore's Nanyang Technological
University.
"Very likely, this trend will continue in coming years."
Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta laid out the
details of the firepower the Obama administration plans to swing
to the Asia-Pacific region.
As part of the strategic pivot unveiled in January, the
United States will deploy 60 per cent of its warships in the
Asia-Pacific, up from 50 per cent now. They will include six
aircraft carriers and a majority of the U.S. navy's cruisers,
destroyers, littoral combat ships and submarines.
REBALANCING
"Make no mistake, in a steady, deliberate and sustainable
way, the United States military is rebalancing and bringing an
enhanced capability development to this vital region," Panetta
told the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security conference in
Singapore attended by civilian and military leaders from
Asia-Pacific and Western nations.
For some of China's smaller neighbours like the Philippines,
there is a pressing urgency to build warmer security ties with
Washington.
A two-month standoff between the Philippines and China over
Scarborough Shoal shows no sign of resolution, with both sides
deploying paramilitary ships and fishing boats to the disputed
chain of rocks, reefs and small islands about 220 km (130 miles)
from the Philippines.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino met President Barack
Obama on Friday at the White House, where the two discussed
expanding military and economic ties.
Obama later told reporters that clear, international rules
were needed to resolve maritime disputes in the South China Sea.
While the standoff continues, reports last week in China's
state-controlled media and online military websites suggested
that the first of a new class of a stealthy littoral combat
frigate, the type 056, had been launched at Shanghai's Hudong
shipyard with three others under construction.
Naval analysts said the new 1,700-tonne ship, armed with a
76mm main gun, missiles and anti-submarine torpedoes, would be
ideal for patrolling the South China Sea.
These new warships would easily outgun the warships of rival
claimants, they said.
The type 056 is the latest example of an accelerated
military buildup that allows China to dominate its offshore
waters.
While these warships were designed for lower-level regional
conflict, experts say one of the primary goals of Beijing's
wider deployment of advanced, long-range missiles, stealthy
submarines, strike aircraft and cyber weapons appears to be
countering the U.S. military in the region.
"China is investing in a whole raft of capabilities to
undermine the U.S. presence in the Western and Central Pacific,"
said Babbage, a former senior Australian defence official.
"It is a fundamental challenge to the U.S. in Asia."
Panetta and other U.S. officials routinely reject
suggestions that the pivot is aimed at China but military
commentators in Beijing appear in no doubt.
In a report last week on the U.S. military, the China
Strategic Culture Promotion Association, a non-government
security analysis group, said Beijing should be on alert in
response to the U.S. military "return to Asia" and any attempt
to intervene in disputes in the South China Sea.
WATCHING BRIEF
In a separate commentary published in the state-controlled
media, the group's executive vice president, outspoken retired
Major General Luo Yuan, said the U.S. pivot was part of
"watching brief" on a rising China.
"The U.S. military has developed four different plans to
combat the Chinese military," Luo wrote, but gave no details.
Luo, a government adviser, is one of a number of senior
Chinese officials and commentators who have called for a more
determined effort from Beijing to safeguard China's maritime
interests. This suggests China will become more assertive in the
South China Sea but it is unlikely to use force, according to
Nanyang University's Li.
"Beijing understands very well that any military
confrontation would have a profound negative impact on China's
strategic position in the Asia-Pacific and China's relations
with regional states," Li said.
The worry however is that a mistake or a miscalculation
could trigger a confrontation.
REACHING OUT
As part of his swing through Asia last week, Panetta also
visited India and Vietnam in a bid to enhance security ties with
two key regional powers that have not been traditional U.S.
allies but are increasingly apprehensive about China's rise.
At Vietnam's deep water port of Cam Ranh Bay, a key U.S.
base during the Vietnam War, Panetta said the use of this
harbour would be important to the Pentagon as it moved more
ships to Asia.
Later, in New Delhi, Panetta said ties between the two
nations were improving rapidly but expanded defence cooperation
was needed to boost regional and global security.
He said the United States planned to increase its military
presence and defence partnerships in an arc from the Western
Pacific, through East Asia, South Asia and into the Indian
Ocean.
"Defence cooperation with India is a linchpin in this
strategy," he said.
In a development that will be further cause for concern in
Beijing, the fleshed-out U.S. pivot and renewed commitment to
regional defence ties won strong endorsement from key allies,
even those who rely on growing trade with China.
On a visit to Beijing, Australian Defence Minister Stephen
Smith said the U.S. presence in Asia had been a force for peace,
stability and prosperity since the end of World War Two.
"Australia welcomes very much the fact that not only will
the United States continue that engagement, it will enhance it,"
he said in a speech to the China Institute of International
Strategic Studies.
Smith noted that two-way trade between Australia and China
reached $120 billion last year but Canberra would continue to
deepen its military ties with the U.S., including the rotational
deployment of up to 2,500 U.S. troops through Darwin.
If the standoff over Scarborough Shoal is a guide to future
territorial disagreements, Beijing can expect other regional
nations to feel the same way.
"The South China Sea disputes are likely to remain as a
regional security spotlight issue and it will continue to pester
China's relations with those claimant states," Li said.
