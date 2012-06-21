* Tension to grow in South China Sea over oil needs
* China's first ultra-deepwater rig deployed near Hong Kong
* Seen intended to explore in disputed zone
* State oil firm dubs rig "mobile national territory"
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, June 21 China has spent nearly $1
billion on an ultra-deepwater rig that appears intended to
explore disputed areas of the South China Sea, one of Asia's
most volatile hotspots and where the United States is
strengthening ties with Beijing's rival claimants.
For now, the locally built Haiyang Shiyou (Offshore Oil) 981
rig owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil company
is drilling south of Hong Kong in an area within
Beijing's ambit.
But Chinese energy experts say Beijing will eventually move
its first ultra-deepwater rig to explore in deeper and more
oil-rich waters further south in the South China Sea, where
China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei
have overlapping territorial claims.
"With Chinese offshore drilling technology improving, it is
just a matter of time for them to enter the central and southern
part of the South China Sea," said Liu Feng, senior researcher
at the state-backed National Institute for South China Sea
Studies.
Asked whether CNOOC would move the rig to disputed waters,
Lin Boqiang, professor and director of the China Center for
Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, said: "I feel
they will ... If CNOOC does not do it, other countries will do
it. So why (should) CNOOC not do it?"
The deepwater area of the South China Sea remains untapped,
largely because tensions between rival claimants have made oil
companies and private rig-builders reluctant to explore
contentious acreage well away from sovereign coastlines.
CNOOC, or the China National Offshore Oil Corp, is an $89
billion company with oil and gas assets in Indonesia, Iraq,
Australia, Africa, North and South America, as well as China.
It declined comment on whether it would move the 981 rig
into disputed waters, although the company described the vessel
as "mobile national territory" when it began drilling 320 km
(200 miles) south of Hong Kong last month.
That sparked concerns that China's quest for oil and gas to
feed its economy would push Beijing into the disputed zone of
the South China Sea and potentially a confrontation with other
claimants.
"Large deepwater drilling rigs are our mobile national
territory and strategic weapon for promoting the development of
the country's offshore oil industry," the official Xinhua news
agency quoted CNOOC Chairman Wang Yilin as saying.
In response, Vietnam called for mutual respect of
international law governing exploration in the South China Sea,
which it calls the East Sea.
"Activities in the East Sea by countries must abide by
international laws ... and must not infringe upon sovereignty,
sovereign rights and national jurisdiction of other countries,"
said Luong Thanh Nghi, spokesman for Vietnam's foreign ministry.
Vietnam and the Philippines have been the most vocal
opponents of China. Last week, both China and the Philippines
pulled back vessels from a group of rocks in the sea called the
Scarborough Shoal, ending a two-month stand-off. Both cited bad
weather as the reason.
The United States has a long-standing relationship with the
Philippines and is also strengthening ties with Vietnam.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was in Vietnam this month and
during a tour of the deep water port of Cam Ranh Bay, a key U.S.
base during the Vietnam War, he said the use of the harbour
would be important to the Pentagon as it moved more ships to
Asia. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also due to visit
Hanoi next month.
RICHES BELOW THE SEA
Rich hydrocarbon resources are believed to lie below the
centre and south of the South China Sea, which is in the
disputed zone. Estimates for proven and undiscovered oil
reserves in the entire sea range from 28 billion to as high as
213 billion barrels of oil, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said in a March 2008 report.
That would be equivalent to more than 60 years of current
Chinese demand, under the most optimistic outlook, and surpass
every country's proven oil reserves except Saudi Arabia and
Venezuela, according to the BP Statistical Review.
Chinese state media have called the South China Sea "the
second Persian Gulf".
In a report last month, Xinhua news agency said about 70
percent of the oil and gas resources in the South China Sea were
believed to exist in deep water.
Geologists have said most oil and gas resources likely lie
in areas where the sea floor is between several hundred metres
and 3,000 metres deep, although parts are up to 4,700 metres
deep.
Using the 981 rig, China is capable of drilling for oil in
waters as deep as 3,000 metres for the first time. The rig is
now drilling at a depth of only 1,500 metres, another reason
experts say it is likely to be moved further south.
China had to wait for its own ultra-deepwater rig as private
rigs were unavailable for hire because of a global exploration
boom. Utilisation rates of deepwater rigs, including
semi-submersibles and drill ships, have been in the range of
90-100 percent.
The equipment shortage has also deterred foreign companies
from exploring the deep water of the South China Sea, in
addition to their reluctance to venture into disputed territory.
"If you can drill in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexcio,
Brazil and North Sea, why come to the South China Sea?" said
Gordon Kwan, head of Energy Research at Mirae Asset Securities.
LOOKING SOUTH
China, the world's largest energy user, is already relying
on imports for over half of its oil needs. It has long hoped to
expand deepwater exploration in the South China Sea as onshore
production growth sags.
So far, the offshore exploration of CNOOC and the other two
Chinese state oil giants PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp has been
largely limited to waters along or close to China's continental
shelf. Foreign firms like Husky and Eni hold
offshore deepwater production sharing contracts with CNOOC.
But deployment of the CNOOC rig and suggestions China has
developed the expertise needed to build complex ancillary
equipment, including pipe-laying ships, signals the exploration
could move south.
CNOOC, which derives nearly all its domestic output from
shallow waters, has vowed to build deepwater capacity of one
million barrels of oil equivalents per day by 2020, more than
doubling the company's total production.
"Is CNOOC doing this because they desperately need to
deliver production growth? Absolutely," said Simon Powell,
head of Asian Oil and Gas Research at CLSA. "Are they also doing
it at the government request to plant the national flag so to
speak? I have no idea."
Any decision to push into disputed waters will be taken by
policymakers in Beijing, not CNOOC. Some industry observers say
any exploration is unlikely in the area while tensions remain
high.
MORE THAN GEOPOLITICAL RISK
Still, CNOOC, which has struggled to deliver production
growth, may want to exploit nationalistic sentiment to drum up
state support for its deepwater exploration agenda, analysts
said.
"Chinese state media seemed to be excited by the rig, the
technology," said Li Mingjiang, an assistant professor and a
China expert at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.
"By playing up nationalism, it could help CNOOC gain more state
policy support, more investment."
The big risk for CNOOC is that no one knows how hydrocarbon
deposits are spread across the sea-bed.
Discoveries near the coasts of Southeast Asian countries in
recent years were mostly natural gas, reinforcing the belief
among geologists and explorers there should be more gas than oil
in the South China Sea.
Natural gas yields much lower returns than oil because gas
is generally cheaper but costs much more to produce, store and
transport.
"Aside from geopolitical risk, the bigger question is if
981 finds anything, is it more likely to be gas than oil?"
CLSA's Powell said. "If they find natural gas in 1 or 2 km
(deep) waters, then it could very likely be stranded gas. In
other words, it is uneconomic."
(Additional reporting by Chau Ngo in Hanoi; Editing by David
Lague and Raju Gopalakrishnan)