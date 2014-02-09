BEIJING Feb 9 China has accused the United
States of undermining peace and development in the Asia-Pacific
after a senior U.S. official said concern was mounting over
China's claims in the South China Sea.
"These actions are not constructive", Hong Lei, a Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement issued late on
Saturday.
"We urge the U.S. to hold a rational and fair attitude, so
as to have a constructive role in the peace and development of
the region, and not the opposite," Lei said.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific
Affairs Danny Russel told a congressional testimony on Wednesday
the United States had "growing concerns" that China's maritime
claims were an effort to gain creeping control of oceans in the
region.
China's claims had "created uncertainty, insecurity and
instability", Russel said.
China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei
all claim parts of the sea that provides 10 percent of global
fish catches and carries $5 trillion in ship-borne trade.
China also railed against what it called "outrageous"
comments on Friday by Philippine President Benigno Aquino, who
compared the maritime dispute with appeasement of Nazi Germany
before World War Two.
China claims about 90 percent of the 3.5 million square km
(1.35 million square miles) South China Sea, depicting what it
sees as its area on maps with a so-called nine-dash line,
looping far out over the sea from south China.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robert Birsel)