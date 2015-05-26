BEIJING May 26 China hosted a groundbreaking
ceremony for the building of two lighthouses in the disputed
South China Sea, state media said on Tuesday, a move that is
likely to escalate tensions in a region already jittery about
Beijing's maritime ambitions.
China's Ministry of Transport hosted the ceremony for the
construction of two multi-functional lighthouses on Huayang Reef
and Chigua Reef on the disputed Spratly islands, state news
agency Xinhua said, defying calls from the United States and the
Philippines for a freeze on such activity.
The reefs are known in English as Cuateron Reef and Johnson
South Reef.
The Ministry of Transport did not answer calls for comment.
Last year, the Philippines accused China of reclaiming land
on Johnson South Reef, apparently to build an airstrip.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and the
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
Xinhua said the lighthouses were built "to improve the
navigation safety in the South China Sea". It did not elaborate.
In recent weeks, the United States has clashed with China
over Beijing's construction activities in the South China Sea.
The Pentagon believes the work is aimed at cementing China's
claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea - an area
thought to have significant energy reserves and rich fishing
grounds.
Washington is particularly concerned that China may at some
point declare an exclusion zone in the sea that could limit free
movement of ships and aircraft.
On Monday, China's foreign ministry said it had lodged a
complaint with the United States over a U.S. spy plane that flew
over parts of the South China Sea.
The Philippines' defence minister said on Monday that Manila
was seeking a "stronger commitment" from the United States to
help its ally with activities in the South China Sea.
Beijing says the South China Sea issue should be resolved by
direct talks between those involved and has bristled at what it
sees as unwarranted U.S. interference.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)