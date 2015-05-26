(Adds foreign ministry comment)
BEIJING May 26 China hosted a groundbreaking
ceremony for the building of two lighthouses in the disputed
South China Sea, state media said on Tuesday, a move that is
likely to escalate tensions in a region already jittery about
Beijing's maritime ambitions.
China's Ministry of Transport hosted the ceremony for the
construction of two multi-functional lighthouses on Huayang Reef
and Chigua Reef on the disputed Spratly islands, state news
agency Xinhua said, defying calls from the United States and the
Philippines for a freeze on such activity.
The reefs are known in English as Cuateron Reef and Johnson
South Reef.
China's construction in the region was to facilitate
activities such as maritime search and rescue, disaster relief,
environmental protection and navigational security, Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
Hua told a regular news briefing that maritime accidents
frequently occur in the South China Sea.
"China's construction of the lighthouses on Huayang Reef and
Chigua Reef in the Spratly Islands is an important measure to
implement its corresponding international responsibilities and
duties," Hua said.
She said that China would continue to build other
installations in the Spratly Islands to better serve countries
in the region and vessels navigating those waters.
Last year, the Philippines accused China of reclaiming land
on Johnson South Reef, apparently to build an airstrip.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and the
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
The Philippines' defence minister said on Monday that Manila
was seeking a "stronger commitment" from the United States to
help its ally with activities in the South China Sea.
Hua said she would like to remind the Philippines that
"China will not bully small countries", but added that small
countries "must not ceaselessly and wilfully make trouble".
"We hope the Philippines can cease its instigation and
provocation and return to the correct path of resolving the
problem through negotiation and consultation."
In recent weeks, the United States has clashed with China
over Beijing's construction activities in the South China Sea.
The Pentagon believes the work is aimed at cementing China's
claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea and is
concerned that China may declare an exclusion zone in the sea
that could limit free movement of ships and aircraft.
On Monday, China's foreign ministry said it had lodged a
complaint with the United States over a U.S. spy plane that flew
over parts of the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)