(Updates and recasts with U.S. comment)
By Sui-Lee Wee and David Brunnstrom
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, June 16 China will soon
complete some of its land reclamation on the Spratly islands in
the disputed South China Sea, the Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday, indicating that Beijing is close to setting up new
outposts in the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
The United States, which has called for a halt in China's
island building in the South China Sea, said it had "noted"
Beijing's announcement, but was concerned about its plans for
more construction work, including for military defence.
"China's stated plans do not contribute to a reduction in
tensions, support the emergence of diplomatic and peaceful
solutions, or bolster China's disputed maritime claims," a State
Department spokesperson said.
China stepped up its creation of artificial islands last
year, alarming several countries in Asia and drawing growing
criticism from Washington. There have been recent tensions
between the Chinese navy and the U.S. military around the
Spratlys.
The Foreign Ministry did not say which of the seven reefs
undergoing reclamation would be finished soon but said this was
"in accordance with the set work plan". It gave no timeframe,
but said China would build facilities on the islands to "fulfil
the relevant functions".
It reiterated the islands would help with maritime search
and rescue, disaster relief, environmental protection and offer
navigational assistance as well as have undefined military
purposes.
The ministry said the work would not affect freedom of
navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
China's construction work and cyber attacks on U.S.
government computers that U.S. officials have blamed on China
have raised tensions ahead of next week's U.S.-China Strategic
and Economic Dialogue, the key annual meeting between the
world's two largest economies.
Mira Rapp Hooper, a South China Sea expert at Washington's
Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said
China's announcement about a planned end to construction work
may have been timed with the aim of reducing the diplomatic
temperature ahead of that June 22-24 meeting, but did not
indicate any change in Chinese policy.
Recent satellite images have shown a hive of work on China's
new islands. U.S. officials say China has reclaimed 1,500 acres
of land this year alone.
Military facilities under construction include a 3,000-metre
(10,000-foot) runway and airborne early warning radars, which
could be operational by the year-end, according to one U.S.
commander.
