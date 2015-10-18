(Repeats story that ran on Oct. 18)
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG Oct 18 The next time the United
States sends warships by China's man-made islands in the
disputed South China, officers aboard will have to decide how,
if at all, they will engage with a pair of giant lighthouses
that Beijing lit up there this month.
Chinese officials say the lighthouses on Cuarteron Reef and
Johnson South Reef in the disputed Spratly islands will help
maritime search and rescue, navigational security and disaster
relief.
Experts, diplomats and foreign naval officers say, however,
the lighthouses represent a shrewd move to help buttress China's
territorial claims in the South China Sea.
While the U.S. and other navies mostly rely on electronic
instruments to confirm their ships' positions, visual fixes from
lighthouses are still used in certain conditions.
Any such moves would play into a strategy "geared to
bolstering China's claims by forcing other countries to
effectively recognise Chinese sovereignty by their actions,"
said Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at Singapore's
Institute of South East Asian Studies.
"If naval and other ships from other countries, including
the U.S. would be obliged to use and log them, it could be taken
as de facto recognition of China's sovereignty," Storey said.
U.S. officials have not confirmed or denied reports that the
U.S. Navy will soon conduct freedom-of-navigation operations
within 12 nautical miles of the artificial islands. Asked about
those reports on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter
said the United States would sail or fly wherever international
law allows.
China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea, which
links the Indian and Pacific Oceans. About $5 trillion in
shipborne trade passes through its strategic sea lanes every
year.
EFFECTIVE OCCUPATION
References to the lighthouses are likely to find their way
into international shipping charts and registers and the
logbooks of foreign navies. That would help China to potentially
build a long-term legal picture of effective occupation, despite
any formal diplomatic objections of rival claimants.
The lighthouses reinforce Beijing's continued strategy of
gradually "changing the facts on the water", Storey said.
China has extensively reclaimed seven islets and atolls in
the Spratlys over the last two years. The runways and other
facilities China is building on them have alarmed the United
States and its partners in the region, who say they could be
used for military purposes.
Washington has repeatedly stated it does not recognise any
Chinese claim of territorial waters around the reclamations
built on previously submerged reefs.
Both serving and retired Western naval officers say modern
electronic navigation devices, including the U.S.-created Global
Positioning System, mean that lighthouses are of declining value
to all kinds of shipping.
But, when sailing within several miles of ocean features
such as reefs, or when electronic devices fail, ships rely on
them to help fix and log a position visually.
"NO IMPACT"
Commander Bill Clinton, a spokesman for the U.S. 7th Fleet,
did not detail the circumstances under which U.S. ships would
use the lighthouses. But, he said, they had "no impact on 7th
Fleet's ability to fly, sail and operate in international waters
of the South China Sea."
Trevor Hollingsbee, a retired naval intelligence analyst
with Britain's defense ministry, said building lighthouses on
the reclaimed reefs was a "rather cunning" move by China.
"The use of lighthouses is declining everywhere, but there
will always be times when their use is unavoidable, and that
goes for all mariners in the South China Sea," Hollingsbee said.
The 2014 "Sailing Directions" for the South China Sea
produced by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
gives extensive details on the Spratlys, including lighthouses,
visible wrecks and lagoon entrances - but without citing who has
sovereignty over them.
It declares some 52,000 square miles (135,000 sq km) as
"Dangerous Ground" due to inadequate surveys and bad weather. It
also noting that sovereignty in the area is "subject to
competing claims which may be supported by a force of arms."
ASEAN DEFENSE MINISTERS
China "will never recklessly resort to the use of force,
even on issues of sovereignty," said Fan Changlong, one of the
vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission which controls
the Chinese armed forces. He was speaking to defense ministers
from the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations at a
security forum in Beijing.
The artificial islands in the Spratlys "will not affect
freedom of navigation in the South China Sea", Fan said. The new
lighthouses "have already begun to provide navigation services
to all nations", he added.
Four ASEAN member nations - the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia and Brunei - have overlapping claims in the Spratlys.
Taiwan also claims the Spratlys.
Malaysia's Armed Forces chief Zulkefli Mohd Zin expressed
concern at the security forum over "the unwarranted provocation
by the Chinese over the construction on the garrisoned islands
of the South China Sea".
Time will tell what China's intention is, he said. But
Malaysia has to accept China's explanation that the reclamation
and construction activities in the Spratlys is "for good
purposes and the purposes of all human kind."
