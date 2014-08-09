BEIJING Aug 9 China's foreign ministry has
defended the government's decision to build lighthouses on
disputed islands in the South China Sea, saying they were being
built to facilitate navigation.
State media reported on Thursday that China was planning to
build lighthouses on five islands in the South China Sea, known
in English as North Reef, Antelope Reef, Drummond Island, South
Sand and Pyramid Rock, including two that appear to be in waters
also claimed by Vietnam.
Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement posted on the
foreign ministry website late on Friday that the lighthouses
were "necessary measures to guarantee the safety of vessel
traffic" and was both in the public interest and compliant with
international law.
The U.S. and the Philippines have called for a voluntary
freeze on any status-quo changing moves by disputants in the
area, but China has rejected the proposal.
Washington is also attempting to use this weekend's ASEAN
regional forum in Myanmar to lobby Southeast Asian foreign
ministers to pressure China to come to the negotiating table.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea and has begun
to aggressively enforce its territorial claims.
In May, China moved an oil rig into water disputed by
Vietnam backed up by a flotilla of warships and fishing boats,
which resulted in a Vietnamese fishing vessel being sunk and
anti-Chinese riots in Vietnam.
The Philippines has also accused China of building a landing
strip on a shoal it claims is part of its territory.
China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday
that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his counterparts from
some southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, on the
sidelines of the summit in Myanmar.
Wang told Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh that
the China would take "all necessary means to safeguard national
sovereignty and maritime rights and interests" and urged Vietnam
to properly deal with the aftermath of the anti-Chinese riots,
according to the report.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)