BEIJING, March 11 China expressed anger on
Wednesday at the Vietnamese head of the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) for comments he made on the disputed South
China Sea, rejecting Chinese claims based on the so-called
nine-dash line.
Le Luong Minh, ASEAN secretary-general and a veteran
Vietnamese diplomat, told the Manila Times last week that the
grouping rejects China's policy of using the dotted line to
assert its sovereignty over myriad islets and reefs in the sea.
ASEAN's economic integration could also be affected by "any
hostility or conflict" that could break out, he added.
Vietnam has repeatedly complained about what it sees as
aggressive Chinese moves in the seas.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said that China
had always supported ASEAN's economic integration, but that
ASEAN was not a party to the South China Sea dispute.
"Mr. Le Luong Minh is the ASEAN secretary-general, and on
the South China Sea issue has many times made partisan
statements that do not accord with the facts nor suit his
position," Hong told a daily news briefing.
"This is a serious deviation from the neutral position ASEAN
and its secretary-general ought to have on the relevant issue,
and damages the image of ASEAN as a regional international
organisation," he added.
The secretary-general should ensure ASEAN stands by its
promises of neutrality and not "use public office for private
gain", Hong said.
It was not clear why China had waited so long to respond to
the remarks, which were published last Wednesday.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with its nine-dash line
that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that
are crossed by key global shipping lanes.
