BEIJING, April 29 After facing weeks of
criticism about its reclamation work on disputed islands in the
South China Sea, China on Wednesday turned the tables on
Vietnam, the Philippines and others by accusing them of carrying
out their own illegal building work.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the Spratly
Islands and may be planning another.
Those moves, along with other reclamations, have caused
alarm around the region and in Washington too, with the issue
dominating a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this week, to
China's displeasure.
At a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei listed reclamation work being done by other claimant
nations in the Spratlys, which China calls the Nansha Islands.
"For a long time, the Philippines, Vietnam and other
countries have been carrying out reclamations on the Chinese
islands they are illegally occupying in the Nansha Islands,
building airports and other fixed infrastructure, even deploying
missiles and other military equipment," he said.
On Thitu Island, the Philippines is building an airport and
expanding a wharf, and on Nanshan Island, Flat Island and others
they are building "so-called tourism facilities", Hong added.
Vietnam is also building docks, runways, missile positions,
office buildings, barracks, hotels, lighthouses and helicopter
pads on more than 20 islands and shoals, including Prince
Consort Bank and Orleana Shoal, he said.
"China is resolutely opposed to these illegal activities and
demands the relevant countries immediately stop their
infringements on China's sovereignty and rights," Hong added.
"China's construction in the Nansha Islands is totally
within the scope of our sovereignty; it is reasonable, fair and
lawful."
U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday accused China of
"flexing its muscles" to advance its maritime claims against
Asian neighbours, including a dispute with Japan over
uninhabited islets in the East China Sea.
Hong urged the United States to abide by its promises not to
take sides in territorial disputes or "send the wrong signals".
Disputes over how to tackle an increasingly assertive stance
by China - an ally of several ASEAN states - in the strategic
waters of the South China Sea make the issue Southeast Asia's
biggest potential military flashpoint.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)