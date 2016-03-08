(Adds quotes, details, byline)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 8 The South China Sea is one of
the world's freest and safest shipping lanes, Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, arguing that Beijing's control
over the disputed waters was justified because it was the first
to "discover" them.
China has come under fire from the United States and its
allies in recent months over its land reclamation activities in
the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne
trade passes annually.
The U.S. Navy has carried out freedom of navigation
exercises, sailing near disputed islands to underscore its
rights to operate in the seas.
Those patrols, and reports that China is deploying advanced
missiles, fighters and radar equipment on islands there, have
led Washington and Beijing to trade accusations of militarising
the region.
The freedom of navigation does not equal the "freedom to run
amok", Wang told his yearly news conference on the sidelines of
China's annual parliament meeting.
"In fact, based on the joint efforts of China and other
regional countries, the South China Sea is currently one of the
safest and freest shipping lanes in the world," Wang said.
"China was the earliest to explore, name, develop and
administer various South China Sea islands. Our ancestors worked
diligently here for generations," Wang said.
"History will prove who is the visitor and who is the
genuine host," he said, adding that China would "consider
inviting" foreign journalists to islands under its control when
the conditions are right.
China was neither the earliest country to deploy weapons to
the South China Sea nor the country with the most weapons there,
Wang added, without saying which country was.
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, but
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have
overlapping claims.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has warned of "specific
consequences" if China takes "aggressive" action in the region.
He has said the U.S. military was increasing deployments to
the Asia-Pacific region and would spend $425 million through
2020 to pay for more exercises and training with countries in
the region that were unnerved by China's actions.
Wang was also asked about the Philippines case against China
in an arbitration court in The Hague on the South China Sea
dispute. Manila has asked Beijing to respect the decision, which
is expected in May.
China refuses to recognise the case and says all disputes
should be resolved through bilateral talks.
Wang repeated that China was quite within its rights not to
participate and accused unnamed others of being behind the case.
"The Philippines' stubbornness is clearly the result of
behind-the-scene instigation and political manipulation," he
said, without elaborating.
