By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Indonesia's defense spending
could grow to $20 billion a year by 2019 to protect its
sovereignty, including an area of the South China Sea near
China's claims, an adviser to new Indonesian President Joko
Widodo said on Tuesday.
Luhut Panjaitan, a former commander of Indonesia's special
forces, said Jakarta had no plans to use force to resolve
territorial disputes in the South China Sea and would continue
to promote dialogue between Beijing and its regional rivals.
But he said it was important to strengthen the Indonesian
military to protect national interests, including Natuna - a
scattering of 157 mostly uninhabited islands off the northwest
coast of Borneo that are rich in oil, gas and fish.
Officially, China and Indonesia agree the islands are part
of Indonesia's Riau Province. But in April, Indonesia's armed
forces chief accused China of including parts of Natuna within
its so-called "Nine-Dash Line," a vague boundary used on Chinese
maps to lay claim to about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
including territory claimed by other members of the Association
of Southeast Asian Nations.
"Regarding Natuna, we understand very much that this is the
territory of Indonesia," Luhut told Washington's Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank.
Indonesia's joint gas exploration in Natuna with U.S. oil
firm Chevron Corp should be "a signal to China that you
cannot play a game here because it's also the presence of the
U.S.," he said.
Lahut said Indonesia had a role to play in maintaining the
balance of power in Asia and planned to increase its defense
spending to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product over the next
five years.
"We link to economic growth of about 7 percent ... so by
2019, the national defense budget can go to around $20 billion
per annum," he said.
"If you look at now the Chinese armed forces - much stronger
- and you look at India and Indonesia ... Indonesia can play a
role to balance the power in this region."
Lahut said the government wanted to strengthen Indonesia's
navy to enable more sea patrols and to increase its three
squadrons of C-130 transport aircraft to five. He also said
drones would be an important part of Widodo's border-protection
strategy.
Indonesia's special forces, meanwhile, would concentrate on
the fight against Islamic State, a radical Muslim organization
in the Middle East that about 300 Indonesian nationals have
joined.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by G Crosse)