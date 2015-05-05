BEIJING May 5 China has accused the Philippines
of violating a 13-year-old informal code of conduct in the South
China Sea with its building work on disputed islets, firing back
again after repeated criticism of China's own construction work.
China and the 10-member Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN) signed an agreement in 2002 to refrain from
occupying uninhabited reefs and shoals in the sea, and from
building new structures that would complicate disputes.
In a statement released just before midnight on Monday,
China's Foreign Ministry urged the Philippines to stop its
"malicious hyping and provocation" on the dispute, whose basis,
it said, was Manila's illegal occupation of certain Chinese
islands.
"The Philippines side has conducted large-scale construction
of military and civil facilities including airports, ports and
barracks on those islands for many years," the ministry said.
The statement was issued after the Philippines Foreign
Ministry said it was China that had violated the code with its
construction and was accusing Manila to justify and provide
cover for Chinese reclamation work.
"China has never, ever taken actions that may complicate and
deteriorate the disputes or affect regional peace and
stability," the Chinese ministry said, urging Manila to stop all
building work and evacuate its people.
Disputes over how to tackle an increasingly assertive stance
by China - an ally of several Southeast Asian states - in the
strategic South China Sea make the issue the region's biggest
potential military flashpoint.
China last week accused Vietnam, the Philippines and others
of carrying out their own illegal building work.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the
disputed Spratly Islands and may be planning another.
Those moves, along with other reclamations, have caused
alarm around the region and in Washington too.
