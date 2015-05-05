(Adds comment from Philippines)
BEIJING May 5 China has accused the Philippines
of violating a 13-year-old informal code of conduct in the South
China Sea with its building work on disputed islets, firing back
again after repeated criticism of China's own construction work.
China and the 10-member Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN) signed an agreement in 2002 to refrain from
occupying uninhabited reefs and shoals in the sea, and from
building new structures that would complicate disputes.
In a statement just before midnight on Monday, China's
Foreign Ministry urged the Philippines to stop its "malicious
hyping and provocation" on the dispute, whose basis, it said,
was Manila's illegal occupation of certain Chinese islands.
"The Philippines side has conducted large-scale construction
of military and civil facilities, including airports, ports and
barracks on those islands for many years," the ministry said.
The statement was issued after the Philippines Foreign
Ministry said it was China that had violated the code with its
construction, and was accusing Manila to justify and provide
cover for Chinese reclamation work.
"China has never, ever taken actions that may complicate and
deteriorate the disputes or affect regional peace and
stability," the Chinese ministry said, urging Manila to stop all
building work and evacuate its people.
The Philippine foreign minister denied China's accusations
of recent massive reclamation, saying the country had done
minor, but legal, repair and maintenance within its 200-mile
Exclusive Economic Zone in the disputed area some years ago.
"We were doing some repairs and maintenance after the
Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC)
but repairs and maintenance is allowed," Albert del Rosario
said.
"Massive reclamation is not. Building on features in terms
of massive reclamation is not allowed. That is in violation of
not only the DOC, but the U.N.Convention on the Law of the Sea."
Disputes over how to tackle an increasingly assertive stance
by China - an ally of several Southeast Asian states - in the
strategic South China Sea make the issue the region's biggest
potential military flashpoint.
China last week accused Vietnam, the Philippines and others
of carrying out their own illegal building work.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the
disputed Spratly Islands and may be planning another.
Those moves have caused alarm in the region, and Washington,
too.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Manuel
Mogato in Manila; Editing by Alex Richardson and Clarence
Fernandez)