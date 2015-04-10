By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, April 10 China's plans for islands it
is creating in the South China Sea show for the first time the
scale of civilian architecture it will extend across the
disputed waterway, entrenching its reach in the maritime heart
of Southeast Asia, experts say.
China's Foreign Ministry gave rare detail on Thursday,
saying reclamation and building work in the Spratly archipelago
would allow for scientific research, meteorological observation,
environmental protection and fisheries services.
Navigational aids, shelters and search and rescue facilities
were also being built, it said.
While the ministry did not specify who would protect the
facilities, experts said the job would routinely fall to the
coastguard, which is already leading efforts to enforce China's
claimed sovereignty over the South China Sea, rather than its
navy.
The islands and reefs in the Spratlys, the main flashpoint
in the South China Sea, would also meet the demands for China's
military defence, the ministry said without elaborating.
"They are trying to put a civilian sheen on this but I think
people will see through this and see (the reclamations) for what
they really are," said Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at
Singapore's Institute of South East Asian Studies.
Once complete, the facilities would help China project not
just military power but also boost its oil exploration and
fishing in the region, he said.
"This will be of concern to all the littoral states in the
South China Sea, whether they are claimants or not," said
Storey, calling it the biggest change to the region's status quo
in decades.
POTENT COASTGUARD
China claims most of the potentially energy rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also
have overlapping claims.
Chinese coastguard ships are frequently spotted by rival
fleets deep in the South China Sea.
The Chinese ships routinely attempt to restrict access to
the Scarborough and Second Thomas shoals claimed by the
Philippines, said Asian and Western naval officials monitoring
the situation.
China last year unified and expanded its various civilian
enforcement ships under the coastguard, a fleet that U.S. naval
analysts believe is the world's biggest.
While the ships do not have the weaponry of military
vessels, thus reducing the risk a confrontation could get out of
control, they still represent a potent show of sovereignty.
Western naval officials say the Chinese navy is more discreet
but patrols have also increased in recent years.
A study in the April edition of the U.S. Naval Institute's
Proceedings magazine said China was using the "law enforcement
cutter as an instrument of foreign policy".
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday the reclamation
was fuelling anxiety amid concern China might militarize the
maritime outposts. President Barack Obama also weighed in,
saying Washington was concerned China was using its "sheer size
and muscle" to push around smaller nations in the South China
Sea.
Bonnie Glaser, a strategic analyst at the Washington-based
Center for Strategic and International Studies, said U.S.
officials were keen to find new tactics to pressure China short
of full-blown military conflict.
"They need to find new ways of stopping the Chinese from
using these reclaimed land features to coerce and intimidate its
neighbours," Glaser said.
China's Foreign Ministry said the facilities and services on
the islands would benefit China, neighbouring countries and
ships that could be at risk because of typhoons. The work was
"beyond reproach", it said.
Zhu Feng, executive director at Nanjing University's China
Centre for Collaborative Studies of the South China Sea, said
the facilities would serve civilian and military uses but "that
shouldn't be cause for overconcern".
"The U.S.'s anxiety has directly given rise to anxiety from
southeast Asian countries," Zhu said.
AIRSTRIPS, CRUISE SHIPS
The reclamation programme includes the creation of two
apparent airstrips at Fiery Cross and Johnson South Reef as well
as ports, breakwaters and storage facilities.
While the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan all have airstrips
on their larger holdings across the Spratlys, China until now
had made do with radar bases and limited housing built above
more limited rocks and reefs.
The reclamations will give China the most extensive land
holdings, experts said.
It follows moves further north by China over the past two
years to expand civilian facilities on the Paracel island group,
which have been fully occupied by China since 1974 but are
claimed by Vietnam.
Woody Island in the Paracels boasts an extended
two-kilometre airfield while Chinese travel agents are offering
five-day cruises to the islands.
Some experts believe the speed of the Spratly reclamations
shows China is trying to strengthen its legal claim to the area
after the Philippines filed a case with the Permanent Court of
Arbitration at The Hague, challenging China's claim. China has
refused to take part in the case, which has yet to be heard.
The Philippines is attempting to show that something
considered a rock outcrop under the U.N. Convention on the Law
of the Sea had no rights to a territorial sea or an exclusive
economic zone, unlike a proper island.
"By undertaking the reclamation projects, China has
essentially destroyed the evidence," said Storey.
