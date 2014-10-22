By Kazunori Takada and Sohee Kim
| SHANGHAI/SEOUL
SHANGHAI/SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean firms have
accelerated investment into China by a third this year,
encouraged by improving diplomatic ties including a pending free
trade deal.
This expansion in China by South Korean companies is in
sharp contrast to Japanese firms, which have been rapidly
scaling back investment following a territorial dispute between
Tokyo and Beijing two years ago and ongoing political spats.
Japan's foreign direct investment into China is 43 percent
lower so far this year from 2013 at $3.39 billion, while South
Korea's FDI into China jumped 33 percent during the first nine
months of the year to $3.23 billion.
The South Korean investment surge comes as Beijing and Seoul
strengthen diplomatic ties, hoping to wrap up free trade talks
by year-end. Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean
President Park Geun-hye have met five times since both took
office last year and will hold another bilateral summit next
month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
forum in Beijing.
In contrast, Xi has yet to meet Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe since both took power.
Heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Kia Motors Corp have powered the investment
drive by expanding production facilities in China, with
manufacturing accounting for about 90 percent of total South
Korean FDI to China.
But investment in the less capital-intensive
wholesale/retail sector grew over 55 percent last year as
consumer goods firms cashed in on a "Korean wave" fashion craze
among younger Chinese for South Korean cultural products from
music to cosmetics and clothing.
"Since the South Korean market is very small, Korean
companies have to go overseas to survive," said Hwang You-sun,
deputy general manager at Korea Trade Investment Promotion
Agency (Kotra) in Shanghai.
"Data has shown China's economy is weakening because of
industrial restructuring but Korean companies consider China's
internal demand to be big and thus are optimistic about the
outlook."
For example, Amorepacific Group Corp, South
Korea's largest cosmetics maker, is expanding its production and
R&D centre in Shanghai with a target to produce 13,000 tons
annually by 2020, or 10 times what it makes now, said Kim
Seung-hwan, senior vice president of group strategy.
South Korea is one of the few developed countries that has a
trade surplus with China, its biggest export market.
Samsung invested $7 billion to build a NAND flash memory
factory in Xi'an in northwestern China, which began operations
earlier this year, while South Korea's Kia Motors began
production at its third factory in China early this year.
Kia's parent Hyundai Motor Co, which already has
three factories in Beijing, plans to build two more in China,
sources told Reuters in September.
While their contributions to South Korea's overall FDI to
China remain a small fraction of the total, consumer companies
have expanded their presence in China helped by the popularity
of South Korean television dramas, especially among young
Chinese.
"The K-wave has been influential on Chinese and it makes
Chinese emotionally closer to South Korea than Japan," said
Ji-san Kim, an analyst covering South Korean makers of
electronics and home appliances at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul.
Cuckoo Electronics Co, a South Korean maker of
high-end rice cookers and other appliances, is expanding its
footprint in China, and will increase the number of self-branded
stores in the country from 11 now to 20 by 2016. It also sells
through 800 multi-brand retailers in China.
"Thanks to the K-wave, Chinese have become familiar with
Korean culture and Korean goods have a positive image," said
Cheon Seung Kuk, who heads marketing at Cuckoo, an appliance
maker.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Joonhee Yu and
Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Eric Meijer)