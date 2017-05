BEIJING China values trade with South Korea, and will continue to abide by World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, the commerce ministry said at its regular briefing on Thursday.

South Korea has complained to the WTO about Chinese retaliation against South Korean companies over the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defence system in the South, South Korea's trade minister said on Monday.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen)