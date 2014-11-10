* All issues cleared; legal, parliament reviews left
* Agreement excludes rice, automobiles -S.Korean govt
* S.Korea farmers group oppose FTA as a "nuclear bomb"
* Deal covers 17 areas including e-commerce - Xinhua
* Chinese, S.Korean presidents sign deal in Beijing
By Megha Rajagopalan and Meeyoung Cho
BEIJING/SEOUL, Nov 10 Chinese and South Korean
leaders on Monday signed a "substantial conclusion" of a free
trade agreement that will sharply reduce barriers to commerce
between the two trading giants, but leaves in place those on
rice and automobiles.
South Korea says the deal, which the neighbours negotiated
for more than two years, will help its small and medium-sized
producers of clothing, leisure goods and high-end electronics
become competitive in China, thanks to the slashing of Beijing's
import tariffs.
China is the world's largest exporter and South Korea ranks
seventh.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Park
Geun-hye signed the deal, which cleared all the bilateral trade
issues and now faces legal and parliament reviews in the two
countries.
China's Xinhua news agency said the agreement covers 17
areas including online commerce and government purchasing.
Woo Tae-hee, South Korea's assistant minister for trade and
chief free trade agreement (FTA) negotiator, said Seoul focused
on small and medium-sized business opportunities in China
instead of matured markets such as for steel and petrochemicals.
Lee Hang-koo, a senior researcher at state-funded Korea
Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade, said the exclusion
of cars is welcome news for country's car and auto-parts makers.
"They were concerned about the potential flooding of
Chinese-made products into the country for the long term," he
said.
Even though the bilateral agreement also excludes rice - in
line with Seoul's insistence on protecting its domestic industry
- there are doubts that South Korea's parliament will swiftly
approve the pact.
Many South Korean farmers' groups oppose the deal. The
Korean Peasants League on Monday likened it to a "nuclear bomb"
for the industry.
BILATERAL TRADE BOOM
In 2013, South Korea had a $3.8 billion deficit in its
agriculture, forestry and livestock trade with China, according
to government data.
This deal comes as South Korea has yet to decide whether to
join the United States-initiated Trans-Pacific Partnership
pact, aimed at slashing trade barriers between a dozen
countries.
The agreement with South Korea will be China's ninth
bilateral FTA. It hopes to also sign one with Australia before
the end of this year.
China and South Korea normalised diplomatic relations in
1992 and bilateral trade grew 36-fold to $228.92 billion in 2013
from $6.38 billion in 1992, South Korea's data shows. South
Korea has been running a trade surplus with China since 1993. In
2013, the surplus was $62.8 billion.
Analysts in Seoul have said the deal would have only a
limited direct boost to bilateral trade or economic growth but
would help South Korea strengthen ties with China, the sole
major ally of North Korea.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after their 1950-53
war ended in a truce and China is the host of six-party talks
aimed at diffusing tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear development
ambition. The talks, which involve the United States, Russia and
Japan, have been stalled for years.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL and Megha
Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Additional reporting
by Jack Kim, Hyunjoo Jin and Brian Kim in SEOUL; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)