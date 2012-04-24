BEIJING, April 24 South Sudan President Salva
Kiir told his Chinese counterpart of Tuesday that Sudan had
declared war on his newly-independent country, following weeks
of border fighting between the two countries.
"It (this visit) comes at a very critical moment for the
Republic of South Sudan because our neighbour in Khartoum has
declared war on the Republic of South Sudan," Kiir told
President Hu Jintao during a meeting in Beijing.
"I have undertaken this visit because of the great
relationship that I value with China. China is one of our
economic and strategic partners," he added.
Kiir's visit comes days after he ordered troops to withdraw
from the oil-rich Heglig region after seizing it from Sudan, a
move that brought the two countries to the brink of all-out war.
Sudanese war planes bombed a market in the capital of South
Sudan's oil-producing Unity State on Monday, residents and
officials said, an attack the southern army called a declaration
of war.
Sudan denied carrying out any air raids but its President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir ramped up the political tension by ruling
out a return to negotiations with the South, saying its
government only understood "the language of the gun".
Weeks of border fighting have brought the neighbours closer
to a full-blown war than at any time since South Sudan split
from Sudan as an independent country in July.
The two territories went their separate ways last year
without settling a list of bitter disputes over the position of
their shared border, the ownership of key territories and how
much the landlocked South should pay to transport its oil
through Sudan.
