(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
By Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 24 Chinese President Hu Jintao
called for restraint from the two Sudans on Tuesday after South
Sudan President Salva Kiir told Hu that his country's larger
northern neighbour had declared war on the newly-independent
state.
Hu "stated that he very much hoped that both Sudans would
proceed from the broader considerations of the fundamental
interests of both countries' people and regional peace and
stability and adhere to choosing peace, respecting each others'
sovereignty and exercising calm and restraint," state television
said.
He urged both sides to settle their disputes through
peaceful negotiations and give and take, it added.
"The urgent task is to actively cooperate with the mediation
efforts of the international community and halt armed conflict
in the border areas," the report paraphrased Hu as telling Kiir
during a meeting in Beijing.
"China sincerely hopes that South Sudan and Sudan can become
good neighbours who coexist in amity and good partners who
develop together," Hu added.
Kiir told Hu that Sudan had declared war on his
newly-independent country, following weeks of border fighting
between the two countries.
"It (this visit) comes at a very critical moment for the
Republic of South Sudan because our neighbour in Khartoum has
declared war on the Republic of South Sudan," Kiir said.
"I have undertaken this visit because of the great
relationship that I value with China. China is one of our
economic and strategic partners," he added.
Kiir's visit comes days after he ordered troops to withdraw
from the oil-rich Heglig region after seizing it from Sudan, a
move that brought the two countries to the brink of all-out war.
Sudanese war planes bombed a market in the capital of South
Sudan's oil-producing Unity State on Monday, residents and
officials said, an attack the southern army called a declaration
of war.
Sudan denied carrying out any air raids but its President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir ramped up the political tension by ruling
out a return to negotiations with the South, saying its
government only understood "the language of the gun".
Weeks of border fighting have brought the neighbours closer
to a full-blown war than at any time since South Sudan split
from Sudan as an independent country in July.
The two territories went their separate ways last year
without settling a list of bitter disputes over the position of
their shared border, the ownership of key territories and how
much the landlocked South should pay to transport its oil
through Sudan.
The disputes have already halted nearly all the oil
production that underpins both struggling economies.
For China, invested in the oil sector of both nations, the
standoff shows how its economic expansion abroad has at times
forced Beijing to deal with distant quarrels it would like to
avoid.
Sudan had been one of China's top foreign suppliers of crude
oil, but the latest Chinese customs data show crude imports from
Sudan fell nearly 40 percent in January and February compared to
a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ed Lane)