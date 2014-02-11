BEIJING Feb 11 China's efforts to help resolve
a conflict in South Sudan mark a "new chapter" in Beijing's
foreign policy that will seek to engage more in Africa's
security, China's top envoy to the continent said.
China is the biggest investor in South Sudan's oil industry,
and experts have argued that Beijing's typically reserved
diplomacy will have to keep pace with its growing business
interests across Africa.
Zhong Jianhua, China's special representative on African
Affairs, joined peace talks last month which led to a delicate
ceasefire between the government of South Sudan President Salva
Kiir and rebels loyal to his sacked deputy Riek Machar.
"China should be engaging more in peace and security
solutions for any conflict there," Zhong told Reuters
in an interview at the Foreign Ministry building in Beijing on
Monday.
"This is a challenge for China. This is something new for us
... It is a new chapter for Chinese foreign affairs," said the
63-year-old veteran diplomat in fluent English.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than half a
million driven from their homes since mid-December in the worst
violence the world's newest country has faced since it won its
independence from Sudan in 2011.
Since the ceasefire was agreed on Jan. 23, both sides have
accused each other of violations. Regional and world powers
worry about the potential for violence in oil-rich South Sudan
to spill over into an already volatile region of Africa.
Zhong, who has deep experience with South Sudan, said the
conflict was currently his most urgent priority as China's
Africa envoy.
Chinese diplomats from embassies in Ethiopia and South
Sudan's capital, Juba, joined early attempts at ceasefire
monitoring, Zhong said, a move seen by Western diplomats as both
welcome and unexpected. "We promised we will join all the
efforts for ceasefire monitoring and mechanisms," he said.
EXTRA LEVERAGE?
Since 1954, long before China became an economic power with
interests around the globe, Beijing has upheld a foreign policy
mantra of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.
But Western diplomats have argued that China's weight as an
investor in South Sudan gives it extra leverage to defuse
tension there, and have criticised what they see as Beijing's
aloof policy doctrine.
The need to expand China's foreign policy footprint and
protect its interests are both driving China's more assertive
presence in South Sudan, Zhong said, adding that China would not
ignore the interests of South Sudan for the sake of its own.
Indeed, Western diplomats have noted a deeper level of
engagement by China in international diplomatic efforts to
resolve the South Sudan conflict, and even seen some signs of
its readiness to put more pressure on Juba to avoid a re-run of
fighting after any deal.
That, they say, contrasts with Beijing's usual cautious
tendency to keep to the political sidelines.
"It's the first time China has been so proactive in
addressing a foreign crisis. China has clearly been driven by a
single motive here - its substantial oil interests in the
country," said a Beijing-based Western diplomat who follows
China's relations with Africa.
China imported 3.5 million tonnes of crude oil from South
Sudan last year, according to Chinese Customs data, making it
the new African state's biggest customer.
But Zhong said China would proceed with caution, and he gave
few details on how it would expand its role. "We are not the
party to propose our own initiative, at least at this stage. So,
we urge all parties concerned to respect an African solution
proposed by African parties," he said.
ACTIVE, BUT LIMITED ROLE
It's that hesitancy that leaves some experts sceptical of
how quickly China will transform its status in Africa, where
some countries, while grateful for cheap Chinese loans, have
grumbled that China has sucked in their raw materials but
offered little exchange of skills in return.
China has sought to change that perception, highlighted by a
trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Africa last year in
which he spoke of work to transfer technology and offer training
to help build industry there.
Still, China is not seen as a driving force behind peace
talks in South Sudan led by the IGAD group of African states.
The most prominent international backers remain the United
States, Britain and Norway, whose top diplomats have been
closely involved in meetings with Africans to push along the
process.
"China has been playing an active role, although a limited
one," Laura Barber, programme assistant for the African
International Affairs programme at the London School of
Economics, told Reuters in an email.
"China's mediation experience remains limited and the extent
and depth of its involvement in trying to resolve the South
Sudan crisis is limited. Respect for sovereignty remains at the
heart of China's foreign policy and Beijing is keen to avoid
being seen as interfering," she added.
Zhong said China would not take a position on the
involvement of the Ugandan military, which rebels say gave air
and ground support to government troops battling to recapture
rebel-held towns before the ceasefire. The Ugandan army has
dismissed those allegations as "cheap lies".
"It is up to the conflicting parties ... to decide whether
Uganda should still have their forces there or to withdraw them
in time," Zhong said, adding he did not link the Ugandan
military presence with a potential for a regional conflict.
Maintaining the ceasefire and creating stability to support
a 2015 election would provide the best chance for a lasting
resolution to the conflict, he said.
