BEIJING, April 23 China on Wednesday urged
renewed peace efforts in South Sudan after the United Nations
said rebels slaughtered hundreds of civilians when they seized
the South Sudan oil hub of Bentiu.
"We strongly condemn this and urge all sides in South Sudan,
including the opposition and the authorities, to keep pushing
political dialogue to resolve the relevant issues and achieve
reconciliation, peace and development at the earliest date,"
foreign ministry spokesman Qin Gang told a daily briefing.
China has played an unusually active diplomatic role in
South Sudan and is the biggest investor in its oil industry.
Bentiu is capital of South Sudan's oil-producing Unity
state. Oil firms in South Sudan, a country roughly the size of
France, include China National Petroleum Corp, India's ONGC
Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas.
"China has energy interests in South Sudan, so we hope even
more that this country can maintain peace and stability," Qin
added.
"We also ask that the South Sudanese authorities provide
protection to China's reasonable rights in South Sudan and the
safety of Chinese nationals," he said.
China's special envoy to Africa, Zhong Jianhua, told Reuters
in February that China's efforts to help resolve the conflict in
South Sudan marked a "new chapter" in its foreign policy that
would seek to engage more in Africa's security.
The White House on Tuesday called the massacre an
abomination and urged an end to the cycle of violence there.
The United Nations said rebels hunted down men, women and
children who had sought refuge in a hospital, mosque and
Catholic church.
Rebel troops overran Bentiu last week. Rebel spokesman Lul
Ruai Koang denied responsibility for the slaughter, blaming
government forces for the killings.
More than 1 million people have fled from their homes since
December when fighting erupted in the world's youngest country
between troops backing President Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal
to his sacked vice president, Riek Machar.
