BEIJING Aug 20 China's foreign minister pressed
his South Sudan counterpart over renewed violence in the
oil-rich state, demanding an immediate ceasefire and political
dialogue in the country which is heavily reliant on Chinese
investment.
Government troops clashed with South Sudan rebels last week
near the capital of Unity State, days after a U.N. Security
Council delegation warned of sanctions if either side violated a
ceasefire signed in May.
China has played an unusually active diplomatic role in
South Sudan and is the biggest investor in its key oil industry.
"An immediate ceasefire is a precondition for a return to
peace and stability in South Sudan," Foreign Minister Wang Yi
told South Sudan Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin during
a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.
"Opening a political dialogue is the only way for South
Sudan to achieve national reconciliation," Wang added.
China hopes that both sides in the conflict can push for an
inclusive political process and reach a solution as soon as
possible that all sides can accept, Wang said.
The Foreign Ministry cited Benjamin as saying in response
that South Sudan attached great importance to China's
suggestions and was willing to work hard to achieve an end to
the violence.
The renewed violence will further strain a shaky ceasefire
which was signed in May but violated by both sides since then,
according to diplomats. A 60-day deadline to form an interim
government lapsed on Aug. 10, though negotiations continue.
A U.N. Security Council delegation, headed by Samantha
Power, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, this
month visited South Sudan and warned President Silva Kiir and
rebel chief Riek Machar that both sides may face sanctions if
they did not commit to the peace talks.
The United States and European Union have already slapped
sanctions on commanders from both sides for violating a January
ceasefire which swiftly collapsed. The United States has said it
might impose further measures if the May truce was violated.
