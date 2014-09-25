(fixes spelling of Defence Ministry spokesman in paragraph 2)
BEIJING, Sept 25 China said on Thursday it will
send 700 troops to join a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South
Sudan, where fighting has threatened Beijing's oil investments.
The troops will assist the U.N. with protecting citizens and
humanitarian workers and in other security-related activities in
the newly independent country, said Defence Ministry spokesman
Geng Yansheng in a statement.
The location of the troops and the timing of the deployment
were still being negotiated, the statement said.
U.N. officials have previously said it would be the first
time China had contributed a battalion to a U.N. peacekeeping
mission. Last year China sent a smaller "protection unit" to
join a U.N. mission in Mali.
China has more than 1,800 peacekeepers in Africa, China's
Foreign Ministry said earlier this month.
China has played an unusually active diplomatic role in
South Sudan.
About five percent of China's oil imports came from South
Sudan when it was pumping at full tilt. The state firm China
National Petroleum Corp. has a 40 percent stake in a
joint venture developing the fields.
The nine-month-old rebellion in South Sudan threatens
Beijing's oil investments. Chinese officials have worked with
Western diplomats to help regional African mediators push for a
halt to the fighting.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)