MILAN, Sept 30 China is looking for fresh
investment opportunities in Italy, the chief investment officer
of the China Investment Corporation (CIC) sovereign fund told
Reuters after meeting on Wednesday with Italy's economy
minister.
"We have invested in (Italian infrastructure fund) F2i ...
we are looking for other opportunities," Li Keping, head of
investments at CIC said on the sidelines of a sovereign wealth
fund conference hosted in Milan by Italy's strategic fund.
Li declined to comment about a report in the Italian press
saying CIC was ready to buy a stake in Italy's post office which
the government is privatising in a stock market listing next
month.
"I don't have any comments," he said, adding any investments
had to be studied in detail before a decision could be made.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan presented the Italian
government's privatisation plan to officials from five sovereign
wealth funds during a meeting in Milan on Wednesday, two sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina, editing by
Valentina Za)