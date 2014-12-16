(Adds details on sellers, buyers, background, futures prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Dec 16 Chinese buyers signed nine
contracts for a total of more than 1 million tonnes of U.S.
soybeans at a ceremony in Chicago on Tuesday.
The purchases are for delivery to China, the world's top soy
importer, in calendar year 2015, said a U.S. trader at the
ceremony.
The ceremony was held on the first day of the U.S.-China
Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade, which runs through
Thursday.
Buyers included state importers COFCO and Sinograin Oil Corp
as well as Yihai Kerry Group, Chinatex Grains & Oils, Yuntianhua
USA Inc and Jiusan USA Inc. They signed deals to buy
from Archer Daniels Midland Co, Zen-Noh Grain, Louis
Dreyfus, Cargill, Gavilon and Noble-Agri.
"These contracts were maybe for 100,000 or 200,000 tonnes
apiece," said a U.S. soy trader who requested anonymity. "We
know they are going to buy the beans every year, but this type
of ceremony really reinforces the relationship with our biggest
customer."
The deals had little impact on soybean futures prices at the
Chicago Board of Trade, which languished near the session lows
they hit before the ceremony. CBOT January soybeans were
down 13-1/2 cents at $10.26 a bushel at 12:10 p.m. CDT (1810
GMT).
Traders said the agreements were relatively small for China,
which is expected to import 74 million tonnes of the oilseed in
the 2014/15 marketing year. The U.S. Agriculture Department's
export inspections report issued on Monday showed more than 1.3
million tonnes of soybeans destined for China were inspected in
the past week.
Traders do not expect all of the agreed-upon contracts to
show up in the USDA's daily reporting system, which requires
exporters to report large sales to a single destination within a
day. Some of the signings on Tuesday will remain "frame
contracts" with no specified price or shipping terms until a
later date.
A similar signing ceremony in Milwaukee in September yielded
purchase agreements for 4.8 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. The
USDA confirmed nearly 2 million tonnes in Chinese soy purchases
over the next three days.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Writing by Tom Polansek
and Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)