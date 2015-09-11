BEIJING, Sept 11 China will launch a nation-wide
investigation over the suspected illegal cultivation of
genetically-modified (GMO) crops, the agriculture ministry has
posted on its website.
The investigation follows a report by an official financial
newspaper this week that GMO soybeans have been found in the
country's top growing area for the oilseed.
China is the world's top buyer of GMO soybeans, but Beijing
has not given the go-ahead for domestic cultivation of GMO
crops, although it has spent billions on research.
However, some farmers in the northeast province of
Heilongjiang are growing GMO soy crops illegally to seek higher
yields, the China Business Journal reported this week.
The report identified an area near the city of Suihua where
GMO crops are allegedly being grown, but did not give any
further details. The local Heilongjiang agricultural commission
has said on its website that it would also investigate whether
GMO crops are being grown in the province.
Opponents of genetically-modified corps have long accused
China's agriculture ministry of poor supervision of GMO crops
under trials, saying seeds have been sold to farmers for
cultivation. Former CCTV anchor Cui Yongyuan told reporters last
year that GMO rice was grown in some 20 Chinese provinces.
Heilongjiang, which produces about one third of the
country's total soybean output, is known for growing
protein-rich non-GMO soy crops used to make food products,
including tofu and soy sauce.
China exports about 200,000 tonnes of soybeans a year,
mainly to South Korea, Japan and United States.
The ministry earlier in the year revised regulations to
increase the supervision of biotech products under development
amid heightened public concern over its ability to keep illegal
GMO products out of the food chain.
Port authorities have also cracked down on illegal sales of
cheap GMO varieties to food companies, especially in the
northern province of Shandong, the country's largest
distribution centre for imported soy, the China National Grain
and Oils Information Centre said in August.
