SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 11 At least one soybean cargo defaulted on by Chinese importers was sold by Japan's Marubeni Corp, three sources said, as slowing demand and tightening credit in the world's top importer hits oilseed trade.

Marubeni is one of the biggest soybean exporters to China, shipping 15-16 million tonnes a year along with Gavilon which it bought last year, or about a quarter of the nation's annual imports of 60 million tonnes.

Chinese importers have defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean cargoes worth around $300 million, the biggest in a decade, as buyers struggle to get credit amid losses in processing beans.

One Tokyo-based source with direct knowledge of the situation said Marubeni incurred a loss of $4 million on 4-5 soybean cargoes which were defaulted on by Chinese buyers as they could not get letters of credit,

But the source did not know when the defaults had occurred.

A Marubeni spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to comment when asked about whether Chinese buyers had defaulted on any of their cargoes.

One soybean trader in Beijing said Marubeni had supplied cargoes that were defaulted on in China, while an oilseed trade source in Singapore said at least one of the cargoes, which on its way to China, had been sold by Marubeni.

"One cargo which was defaulted on last week is still in voyage," the Singapore-based source said.

Chinese banks are becoming more selective about who they lend to as the world's second-largest economy slows. A string of defaults on loans, bonds and shadow banking products in recent weeks has highlighted rising credit risks, partly fuelled by signs the economy is slowing.

Commodity firms, along with semiconductor and software companies, are among the most at risk of credit defaults, a Reuters analysis of more than 2,600 Chinese companies showed.

WEIGH ON SOYBEAN PRICES

Defaults by buyers in China, which imports more than 60 percent of the soybeans traded in the world, could cap a rally in global prices as they come at a time of bumper supplies from Brazil and Argentina.

U.S. soybeans fell for a second straight session on Friday, pulling further away from a more than eight-month high reached earlier this week, as news of the Chinese defaults weighed on prices.

Tougher lending conditions by banks has affected soybean importers in China including the country's biggest buyer Sunrise Grain and Oil Trading Ltd, industry sources said.

Sunrise did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Some of the companies defaulting have been using soybean imports to secure cheap financing, with interest rates on letters of credit (LCs) as low as 2 percent and allowing delayed payment of several months, industry sources said.

Having imported large amounts, some of them had sold the oilseed at a loss, to liquidate their stocks and plough cash into more profitable businesses.

Previously, banks offered very easy credit terms to soybean traders and have allowed them to put a deposit of as low as 5-6 percent of a contract value to secure a letter of credit. (Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI, Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE, Niu Shuping and Adam Rose in BEIJING; Editing by Amran Abocar and Ed Davies)