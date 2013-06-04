June 4 An importer in China has agreed to buy up
to 29 million bushels, or about 790,000 tonnes, of U.S. soybeans
from the upcoming harvest from Perdue Agribusiness Inc, Virginia
Governor Bob McDonnell announced this week.
China's Dandong Port Group and its affiliate Dandong Pasite
Grain and Oilseed Co Ltd signed the agreement with the
privately-held U.S. company last month in Dandong, a port city
in northeast China, during a trade and marketing mission.
Pricing terms of the purchases will be determined as each
order is placed, McDonnell said in a release.
Perdue Agribusiness, a division of privately-held Perdue
Farms, owns and operates a deepwater grain and oilseed export
terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Hong Kong-based Dandong Port Group operates ports throughout
Asia and Dandong Pasite is the largest buyer and processor of
grain and oilseeds in northeast China.
China, the world's top soybean importer, is forecast by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture to import a record 69 million
tonnes of the oilseed from all origins in the 2013/14 marketing
year which begins Sept. 1.