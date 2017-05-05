* VAT reduction to 11 pct from 13 pct seen improving crush
margins
* Buyers may delay imports to take advantage, major impact
unlikely
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 5 China's upcoming reduction of
the value-added tax (VAT) on imported soybeans could extend a
lifeline to unprofitable soybean crushers that are losing more
money than at any time in the past eight months, two trade
sources said this week.
China plans to lower its VAT on an array of product imports,
including soybeans, to 11 percent from 13 percent, starting from
July 1, the sources said. That reduction was confirmed in a
notice from the Ministry of Finance dated April 28 and posted to
its website on May 3.
China, which imports more than 60 percent of the soybeans
traded worldwide, is forecast to buy a record 88 million tonnes
in 2016/17, almost 6 percent more than last year's 83.23 million
tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
estimates.
The VAT reduction, flagged earlier last month by the
cabinet, is part of ongoing reforms to simplify the country's
tax structure and stimulate growth as the world's second-largest
economy slows.
"The main aim seems to be to lower the cost and boost
consumption," said one of the sources, a veteran oilseed trader
with direct knowledge of the matter. "It will also help improve
crushing margins."
Soybean processors are suffering under their longest run of
negative margins in more than two years. Crushers in Shandong
province are losing 211 yuan per tonne processing imported
soybeans JCI-SBMG-SHDNI this week.
The lower VAT may prompt some buyers to delay cargoes to
arrive after July 1, but it is unlikely to have a major impact
on overall soybean trade flows.
"We might see a slight drop in imports towards the end of
June, as buyers will try to ask the ships to slow down or wait
before arriving on the coast," said the second source, who works
at an international trading company which runs crushing plants
in China.
Both sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
China's soybean imports in May and June are estimated at
between 8 and 9 million tonnes per month, propelled by strong
domestic demand for soymeal and a rapid post-harvest movement of
cargoes from Brazilian ports boosting shipments, they said.
"Vessel loading at Brazilian ports has been very fast, so
ships will arrive earlier than expected. Buyers will not be able
to cause too much delay," said the veteran oilseed trader.
China imported 6.33 million tonnes of soybeans in March, a
record for the month. That is up 3.8 percent from a year ago and
is 14.3 percent higher than February's 5.54 million tonnes, its
General Administration of Customs reported.
