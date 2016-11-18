BEIJING Nov 18 China's Shenzhou 11 space capsule landed in the northern region of Inner Mongolia on Friday with two astronauts aboard, state television said, completing the country's longest manned space mission to date.

China Central Television showed images of the craft on the ground and support teams arriving around it.

The two astronauts spent about a month aboard the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, or "Heavenly Palace 2", which China is using to carry out experiments ahead of a longer-range plan to have a permanent manned space station around 2022. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)